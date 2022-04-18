How to watch The Batman online: the complete streaming guide

Since its theatrical release, fans all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the day that they could watch The Batman online. We all knew that the Robert Pattinson film would eventually be added to the HBO Max streaming library, but nobody knew exactly when — until now.

Watch The Batman online at: HBO Max

The streaming service has officially confirmed that The Batman will become available for members to stream from April 18th, 45 days after it first premiered in theaters. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the wealthy and brooding vigilante who becomes the famed cape crusader Batman to fight crime and expose corruption in Gotham City. Other cast members include Paul Dano, who plays the Riddler, and Zoë Kravitz, who takes on the role of Catwoman.

The film received critical acclaim for its atmospheric, noir-like cinematography and the performances of its ensemble cast, and some reviewers felt that the mature themes were more reminiscent of a crime thriller than a traditional comic book film. Whether it will join the ranks of classic superhero films remains to be seen, but soon you'll be able to decide for yourself from the comfort of your home.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about watching The Batman online, plus we'll answer a few of your most burning questions.

Where can I stream The Batman?

HBO Max: Starting at $9.99/month The Batman is available now on the HBO Max streaming library, joining thousands of other popular TV shows and films. The ad-supported plan is $9.99/month or $99.99/year, while an ad-free subscription will cost you $14.99/month or $149.99/year. Although there's no free trial at this time, the ad-free plan comes with premium features like 4K UHD streaming and the ability to download up to 30 titles for offline enjoyment.

What is The Batman about?

The Batman begins two years after Bruce Wayne (played by Robert Pattinson) has decided to adopt his crime-fighting alter ego. He's on the trail of the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who has been murdering Gotham's elite and leaving behind messages for Batman to decipher. He eventually crosses paths and joins forces with the mysterious Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) who is searching for her missing roommate.

Who stars in The Batman?

The Batman features an ensemble cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano as Batman, Catwoman, and the Riddler, respectively. Colin Farrell makes an appearance as the Penguin, while Jeffrey Wright plays Batman's ally James Gordon. Other recognizable cast members include Andy Serkis (as Alfred Pennyworth), John Torturro, and Peter Sarsgaard.

