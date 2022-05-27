How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 1: streaming guide, episode schedule, and more

After months of anxious waiting, we can finally (finally!) watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus. The latest Star Wars show to premiere on the streaming service, this new miniseries is set ten years after the events of the prequel trilogy (namely 2005's Revenge of the Sith) and sees Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, respectively.

The series has been in development for years, and many Star Wars fans (like most of us here at Android Central) have been eagerly awaiting this day since Obi-Wan left Anakin lying wounded on that lava beach. A decade later, the legendary Jedi is coping with the destruction of his Order and his failure to stop Anakin from turning to the Dark Side. Anakin, for his part, is now the infamous Sith Lord Darth Vader and is using his power to hunt down any remaining Jedis. The Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries follows the release of other great Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but we'll see if it joins the ranks of best Disney Plus shows.

Either way, some serious adventure awaits, and I for one can't wait to watch the first two episodes as soon as they're released on Disney Plus this Friday, May 27 at 3am ET / 12am PT. Keep reading to learn how you can watch the new Star Wars miniseries from the comfort of your living room, plus we'll share an an episode schedule and take a look at the official trailer.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: Starting at $7.99/month (opens in new tab) Disney Plus is the exclusive streaming home for all things from a galaxy far, far away, and Obi-Wan Kenobi is no exception. In addition to Star Wars content, Disney Plus has thousands of hours of TV shows and movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar films, as well as familiar Disney classics like Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. You can pay $7.99/month or $79.99 yearly to gain access to the Disney Plus library alone, or you can get more bang for your buck by bundling it with ESPN Plus and Hulu for just $13.99/month (opens in new tab). Disney Plus (opens in new tab) is available in over 50 countries worldwide, including regions throughout Europe, Asia, and Latin America, so Star Wars fans all over the world shouldn't have trouble watching the new series.

Episode schedule

All episodes of the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently untitled and directed by Deborah Chow.

Episode 1 (series premiere): May 27th

May 27th Episode 2: May 27th

May 27th Episode 3: June 1st

June 1st Episode 4: June 8th

June 8th Episode 5: June 15th

June 15th Episode 6 (finale): June 22nd

Official Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

If you're new to Disney Plus and wondering if you should keep the service after Obi-Wan Kenobi wraps up, check out our Disney Plus price guide to learn about the service's price by country, available deals, and to see how it competes with other streaming services.