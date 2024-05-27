Grab 50% OFF my favorite Samsung 4K TV during Amazon's Memorial Day sale — today only (probably)

When it comes to great Android TV deals, there is a time for careful consideration and a time for speed. I'm afraid that this Memorial Day discount falls into the latter category. During Amazon's huge Memorial Day weekend sale, you can score a whopping 50% off the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K QN90C Series TV, an absolute beast of entertainment and my personal favorite among Samsung's 2023 smart TV offerings.

That's the cheapest that the 4K TV has ever been, and there's a good chance that the discount will disappear once Amazon's Memorial Day sale wraps up at midnight tonight. In other words, don't wait too long if you're in the market for a great 4K TV.

Samsung 55" Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series smart TV: $1,997.99 now $997.99 — 50% off! If you're hoping to buy a smart TV this Memorial Day and 55 inches is your Goldilocks zone, you can't go wrong with this Samsung QN90C Series deal from Amazon. Currently a record-smashing 50% off, this model boasts an AI-powered processor so all of your content gets boosted to 4K in real time, plus you'll get Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound for immersive and realistic audio. Price checker: Samsung - $999.99 | Best Buy - $999.99

Like all of the best Android TVs, this 55-inch model from Samsung boasts 4K upscaling so all of your favorite content, new and old, looks as good as possible. The screen also boasts an anti-glare construction with "Ultra Viewing Angle" technology, which basically just means you can sit anywhere in the room without sacrificing display quality. On the audio front, you'll get to enjoy Dolby Atmos support with Object Tracking Sound (powered by AI) so you'll feel particularly immersed in every scene.

Other retailers are offering similar discounts on the Samsung TV (give or take a few dollars), so if you're not a big Amazon fan, feel free to look elsewhere using the links above. Will this record-breaking discount vanish when the Memorial Day sales wrap up this evening? It's hard to know for sure, but I wouldn't risk it if this TV ticks all of your boxes.