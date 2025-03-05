Google TV survey previews how Gemini Live is coming to the big screens

What you need to know

Google is planning to upgrade Google TV with AI features, including News Brief and Gemini Live.

The company sent out a survey to Google TV Advisors that tests out different descriptions of the new features.

The survey descriptions provide a bit of insight into how Google may implement these features in Google TV.

Google is integrating Gemini and other AI features across all its platforms, but some have been quicker to receive them than others. Google TV is the latest operating system to be overhauled with AI, and Google has plans to expand ambient screensaver functionality while also adding Gemini Live support in the future. But it's asking Google TV users for advice on how to do that, according to a new survey sent out to Google TV Advisors.

Android Police got its hands on the survey, which concerns News Briefs and Gemini Live on Google TV. Both features are no secret, and have been the subject of public teasers as well as leaks. News Briefs compile key pieces of information on your screen when you need it throughout the day, and Gemini Live could work with new TV hardware that doesn't require speaking into a remote.

"Since you’re one of our trusted Google TV Advisors, we’d like your help with something. We’re trying to figure out the clearest way to describe some exciting new features," the email sent to Google TV Advisors reads. "These features were recently announced at CES, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. If you have 7 minutes, please take this survey, and we’ll enter you in our monthly sweepstakes for a $50 gift card."

The full survey is listed below, courtesy of Android Police. Google TV Advisors are asked to pick the best description of the new features coming to Google TV in the future.

Ambient Screensaver News Briefs Message A: Your Google TV's upgraded Ambient Screensaver does more than display your favorite art and photos. It can now also show helpful information like time, weather, and news headlines, making it easier for you and your family to get the info you need for your day. Message B: Your Google TV's upgraded Ambient Screensaver does more than display your favorite art and photos. Now, when you get closer, it switches to an overview of helpful information like time, weather, and news headlines, making it easier for you and your family to get the info you need for your day. Message C: Your Google TV's upgraded Ambient Screensaver does more than display your favorite art and photos. Now, when you’re near your TV, it shows an overview of helpful information like time, weather, and news headlines, making it easier for you and your family to get the info you need for your day.

Gemini Live on Google TV Message A: Watching something and have a quick question? Gemini Live on Google TV lets you have a natural, free-flowing conversation with Gemini without exiting your movie or show, so you can get the answers you need right when you need them. Message B: With Gemini Live on Google TV, you can do more with your television: Talk back and forth with Gemini about the movie or show you’re watching. Brainstorm ideas out loud, from finding recipes to planning your next movie-themed party. Explore new topics by having a conversation with Gemini on whatever you want to learn about. Practice for interviews, presentations and other important moments in a more natural and conversational way. Message C: With Gemini Live on Google TV, you can do more with your television: Have a natural, free-flowing conversation with Gemini, and even interrupt when you want to add more details or change the topic. Brainstorm ideas out loud, from finding recipes to planning your next movie-themed party. Explore new topics by having a conversation with Gemini on whatever you want to learn about. Practice for interviews, presentations or other important moments with feedback from Gemini.



One of these descriptions could appear in Google TV when News Briefs or Gemini Live functionality are added. Google often uses splash screens to introduce and explain new features following an update, and these descriptions may become part of a splash screen for either News Briefs or Gemini Live.

While this survey serves as yet another confirmation these features are on the way, we don't know when they'll officially release.