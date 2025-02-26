Google rolls out new Gemini Live experience with saved audio recordings

What you need to know

Google is updating Gemini Live to be "more dynamic and engaging," thanks to a new model, and the update is beginning to roll out.

You can check if you're using the new version of Gemini Live by viewing your Gemini Apps Activity logs. If they include audio files, you're using the latest Gemini Live version.

The new version of Gemini Live doesn't appear to be widely rolling out; at least one Pixel 9 Pro XL user has it.

Google is beginning to roll out changes to Gemini Live it announced earlier this month, including the "even more dynamic and engaging" conversations, albeit in limited fashion. The change was spotted by at least one Reddit user on their Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new version of Gemini Live doesn't pack any visual changes to the UI, but it does include tweaks to data collection, which is how you can figure out whether you're using the new or old Live.

When the company previewed the changes in an email to Gemini Live users, it noted that the new version of Live would soon store "audio, video, and screen shares" in Gemini Apps Activity. As such, that's precisely how you can identify if you have received the updated Gemini Live experience (via 9to5Google). After opening the Gemini app and tapping your profile image, pressing Gemini Apps Activity will show a transcript if you're using the old Live.

The new version of Gemini Live includes the actual audio files from your conversation, as explained by u/evelyn_teller on Reddit. "I was able to 100% verify that it was native audio input because the Google Gemini apps activity page included all the raw audio snippets of me speaking to Gemini live, with all the background noise," the Redditor explained in a comment.

The Redditor also notes that the new version of Gemini Live is "pretty good at recognizing different languages, even less common ones like my native language when I spoke it without explicitly telling that I'm switching the language."

As previously mentioned, this update does not appear to be widely rolling out yet. Android Central checked its Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy S25, and neither had the new Gemini Live experience.

Here's how Google explained the Gemini Live changes in its original email: "Google is starting to roll out updates to Gemini to make your conversations even more dynamic and engaging...With our latest model, Live can better understand multiple languages, dialects, or accents in a single Live chat and help with your translation needs."

It's important to note that Google's privacy policy is changing as it relates to Gemini Live. With the new update, your audio inputs will be recorded and saved. Eventually, when Gemini Live supports video (via Project Astra) and screenshares, those will be saved too.

"As part of providing this improved experience, your audio, video, and screenshares are stored in your Gemini Apps Activity (if it’s on)," Google explained. "Your data in Gemini Apps Activity is deleted per your auto-delete period in that setting, and you can manage and delete your Gemini Apps activity anytime."