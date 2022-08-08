Google TV may take its fight to Samsung TV Plus with dozens of free TV channels
An app teardown suggests 50 free TV channels are coming to Google TV.
- Google may be preparing to launch 50 free, ad-supported TV channels on Google TV.
- The initial channel list was discovered in the most recent Android TV launcher app version.
- These channels should be accessible without the need to download an app.
Google may be preparing a tasty treat for Google TV users who have been patiently awaiting access to dozens of free TV streaming channels. According to a new report, the service will add 50 free, ad-supported channels, at least initially.
9to5Google (opens in new tab) found evidence of the upcoming expansion via the latest version of the Android TV launcher app. It's not entirely unexpected, given that Protocol first reported last year that Google was bringing free TV streaming channels to Google TV.
The latest report now provides an initial list of free TV channels that will go onboard with Google TV. Some of the channels coming to Google TV are as follows:
- ABC News Live
- America’s Test Kitchen
- American Classics
- The Asylum
- Battery Pop
- CBC News
- ChiveTV
- Deal or No Deal
- Divorce Court
- Dry Bar Comedy
- FailArmy
- Filmrise Free Movies
- Hallmark Movies & More
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
- Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MooviMex
- Nature Vision
- NBC News Now
- Newsmax TV
- Nosey
- The Pet Collective
- Power Nation
- Reelz
- Teletubbies
- Today All Day
- Toon Goggles
- USA Today
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection TV
- Xumo Crime TV
- Xumo Movies
- Xumo Westerns
The incoming channels will complement Google TV's existing catalog of live TV options, thanks to its integration with third-party apps such as Pluto TV and Philo.
However, unlike the current offerings, the upcoming catalog will not require you to download a separate app in order to watch content. The evidence found in the app teardown refers to these channels as "Google TV Channels," implying that they will be readily accessible within the launcher app.
It also looks like you'll be able to access those channels without having to subscribe or sign up. If you're curious about the types of content available in the bonus channels, the in-app description mentions "news, sports, movies, and shows."
While the incoming channels appear to fall short of Samsung TV Plus' current library of more than 200 channels that come preloaded on Samsung TVs, they should provide Google TV with a solid foundation on which to build its free live TV offerings.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
