Best answer: Yes. The Samsung TV Plus app is free and offers more than 160 curated channels, giving users instant access to content spanning news, sports, and entertainment.
What is Samsung TV Plus?
The Samsung TV Plus app originally launched in 2016 as a streaming service hub on Samsung smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets. While the platform no longer allows users to rent or purchase content within the app, the Samsung TV Plus app still boasts a variety of free shows and movies across hundreds of "live" channels. It also requires no download, no additional device, and no credit card information. In fact, the only requirement is an internet connection.
In addition to being available on Samsung smart TVs released as of 2016, the Samsung TV Plus app can also be streamed via casting on Chromecast with Google TV devices.
Channels on Samsung TV Plus
The Samsung TV Plus app offers instant access to a variety of new and classic streaming content across its more than 190 curated channels, which group like content. While new channels are sometimes added to the app, the most popular channels available right now include NBC News Now, USA Today, TV Land Sitcoms, The Walking Dead Universe, and Unsolved Mysteries. Here's a full list of channels available on the Samsung TV Plus app right now:
- CBSN
- LiveNOW from FOX
- ABC News Live
- NBC News NOW
- Bloomberg TV+ UHD
- Cheddar News
- Yahoo! Finance
- TODAY All Day
- Newsy
- Bloomberg Quicktake
- USA Today
- Black News Channel
- Newsmax
- Real America's Voice
- TYT Network
- NBCLX
- WeatherNation
- Local News 1
- Fireplace 4K
- ALL ACTION
- Stories by AMC
- TV Land Sitcoms
- TV Land Drama
- Heartland
- Drama Life
- Bounce XL
- ION Plus
- Baywatch
- Nashville Channel
- The Walking Dead Universe
- 21 Jump Street
- Degrassi
- Lucky Dog
- The Bob Ross Channel
- Clarity 4K
- Danger TV
- Magellan TV Now
- Nosey
- Reelz
- Circle
- Fuse Backstage
- VICE
- Revry
- Shout! Factory
- Dove Channel
- MHz Now
- Brat TV
- ET Live
- FOX SOUL
- People TV
- Rotten Tomatoes
- Hollywire
- Law & Crime
- Crime Zone
- Crime 360
- Dr. G: Medical Examiner
- The New Detectives
- Forensic Files
- Court TV
- Unsolved Mysteries
- BUZZR
- Game Show Central
- Deal or No Deal
- Fear Factor
- Wipeout Xtra
- Wild 'N Out
- GOLFPASS
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- fubo Sports Network
- Stadium
- SportsGrid
- Pac-12 Insider
- ACC Digital Network
- Origin Sports
- IMPACT Wrestling
- PlayersTV
- FTF
- EDGEsport
- SURF NOW TV
- Insight TV
- Outside TV+
- FUEL TV
- Whistle TV
- People Are Awesome
- Outdoor America
- Waypoint TV
- Pursuit UP
- World Poker Tour
- MAVTV Select
- PowerNation
- MOTORVISION.TV
- Cars
- Tastemade
- Bon Appétit
- Gusto TV
- America's Test Kitchen
- Hungry
- Tastemade Travel
- Journy
- Million Dollar Listing
- Tiny House Nation
- This Old House
- The Design Network
- Loupe 4K
- QVC
- HSN
- Lively Place
- Skills + Thrills
- All Weddings WE TV
- All Reality WE TV
- Hell's Kitchen
- Kitchen Nightmares
- Project Runway
- MTV Pluto TV
- Love & Hip Hop
- The Challenge
- Dallas Cowboys Cheer
- Telemundo Al Día
- Estrella TV
- Estrella News
- Sony Canal Competencias
- Sony Canal Comedias
- Sony Canal Novelas
- PrendeTV Novelas de romance
- PrendeTV Novelas en familia
- PrendeTV Novelas de Oro
- Tu Cine
- Canela.TV
- Tastemade en Español
- Cine Romántico
- PrendeTV Lo mejor de Liga MX
- CJ ENM
- Asian Crush
- NEW KMOVIES
- NEW KPOP
- Are We There Yet?
- That Girl
- Family Ties
- Portlandia
- The Pet Collective
- Fail Army
- CHIVE TV
- Always Funny Videos
- Dry Bar Comedy
- Comedy Dynamics
- RiffTrax
- IGN
- BCC Gaming
- MinecrafTV
- PBS Kids
- Nick Pluto TV
- Moonbug Kids
- The LEGO Channel
- pocket.watch
- Toon Goggles
- TG Junior
- Kidoodle.TV
- ZooMoo
- Samsung Wild Life
- Love Nature 4K
- PBS Digital Studios
- Xplore
- The Jack Hanna Channel
- InWonder
- WeatherSpy
- Stingray Naturescape
- Unidentified
- The Asylum
- Dust
- Anime All day
- Midnight Pulp
- Holiday Movies
- Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime
- The Movie Hub
- Paramount Movie Channel
- Hallmark Movies & More
- MovieSphere
- FilmRise Free Movies
- Pluto TV Fantastic
- FilmRise Action
- Documentary+
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Movie Mix
- Gravitas Movies
- CINEVAULT: Classics
- CINEVAULT: 80's
- CINEVAULT: Westerns
- Pluto TV Westerns
- FilmRise Western
- The Preview Channel
- 80s Flashback
- 90s Throwback
- Rock On
- XITE XMAS
- Vevo Latino
- Vevo R&B
- Vevo Hip-Hop
- Vevo Country
- Vevo Pop
- Vevo Holiday
All you need to do next is launch the Samsung TV Plus app and use the guide to see what's on now or what's coming up next — for free.
The 411 on Samsung TV Plus
It's worth pointing out that the Samsung TV Plus app also offers a selection of 4K channels. Additionally, users have the option to remove any channels they're not interested in watching. To do this, select Channel List > Edit Channels. From there, select which channels should be deleted by marking them with a check and choosing "Delete".
As mentioned above, Samsung TV Plus no longer supports content being purchased or rented within the app. However, users still have the ability to access previously purchased films and shows in the Fandango Now app. Users can also link their Fandango account with Movies Anywhere, or access purchased content through the Google Play Movies & TV and Vudu apps.
