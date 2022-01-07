Best answer: Yes. The Samsung TV Plus app is free and offers more than 160 curated channels, giving users instant access to content spanning news, sports, and entertainment.

What is Samsung TV Plus?

The Samsung TV Plus app originally launched in 2016 as a streaming service hub on Samsung smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets. While the platform no longer allows users to rent or purchase content within the app, the Samsung TV Plus app still boasts a variety of free shows and movies across hundreds of "live" channels. It also requires no download, no additional device, and no credit card information. In fact, the only requirement is an internet connection.

In addition to being available on Samsung smart TVs released as of 2016, the Samsung TV Plus app can also be streamed via casting on Chromecast with Google TV devices.

Channels on Samsung TV Plus

The Samsung TV Plus app offers instant access to a variety of new and classic streaming content across its more than 190 curated channels, which group like content. While new channels are sometimes added to the app, the most popular channels available right now include NBC News Now, USA Today, TV Land Sitcoms, The Walking Dead Universe, and Unsolved Mysteries. Here's a full list of channels available on the Samsung TV Plus app right now:

All you need to do next is launch the Samsung TV Plus app and use the guide to see what's on now or what's coming up next — for free.

The 411 on Samsung TV Plus

It's worth pointing out that the Samsung TV Plus app also offers a selection of 4K channels. Additionally, users have the option to remove any channels they're not interested in watching. To do this, select Channel List > Edit Channels. From there, select which channels should be deleted by marking them with a check and choosing "Delete".

As mentioned above, Samsung TV Plus no longer supports content being purchased or rented within the app. However, users still have the ability to access previously purchased films and shows in the Fandango Now app. Users can also link their Fandango account with Movies Anywhere, or access purchased content through the Google Play Movies & TV and Vudu apps.