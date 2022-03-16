Pluto TV guide: Channels, packages, sign up, and more

Pluto TV provides viewers with a variety of live programming, as well as on-demand movies and television series, at zero cost. And while the streaming platform might seem too good to be true, it's not. Here's all you need to know about Pluto TV, from which channels you find and how you can start streaming immediately.

Pluto TV Free at Pluto TV All the shows, movies, and sports you want for free

Pluto TV provides access to the best in free movies, television, and sports. Browse live channels, watch on-demand movies, and more

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a free live-stream television and on-demand video service owned and operated by Paramount Streaming, a division of Paramount Global. It offers more than 250 unique ad-supported live channels and thousands of movies and TV shows that you can stream on-demand.

Where is Pluto TV available?

Source: Keegan Prosser / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Keegan Prosser / Android Central)

Pluto TV is currently available in the United States, most of Europe and Scandinavia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and Brazil.

The service is also available in Canada, but it has limited programming due to existing program rights held by domestic broadcasters. The Latin American version of the service launched in 2020 and now offers 80 channels in Spanish and Portuguese.

What devices support Pluto TV?

Source: Pluto TV (Image credit: Source: Pluto TV)

Since launching in 2013, the number of devices that support Pluto TV has only increased. Here's a list of some of the best streaming devices on the market right now that are also compatible with Pluto TV:

Platform Pluto TV Android phones/tablets ✔️ Android TV ✔️ Chromecast ✔️ iOS & iPadOS ✔️ Apple TV (with tvOS 13 or above) ✔️ Fire tablets ✔️ FireTV devices ✔️ Roku (select models) ✔️ Xbox One/X/S ✔️ PlayStation 4/5 ✔️ Oculus ✔️ TiVo ✔️ Nintendo Switch ❌ Smart TVs Samsung

Vizio SmartCast

LG

Hisense

Xfinity

In addition to the devices above, Pluto TV hooked up with Google TV in late 2021, adding more than 300 free channels to its live tab. Simply install the Pluto TV app from your Google TV home page, or follow the steps in our how-to guide.

Pluto TV is also accessible on all major browsers, including Safari, Chrome, and Firefox. Additionally, Pluto-operated channels are offered through The Roku Channel's live TV section.

What's streaming on Pluto TV

Source: Keegan Prosser / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Keegan Prosser / Android Central)

Pluto TV offers roughly 250 virtual "channels," which serve as hubs for similar content and are presented via a cable TV-like interface. Some of the most popular Pluto-curated channels include Star Trek (150), Stories by AMC (135), Degrassi (144), CBS News (204), Hell's Kitchen (294), Classic Doctor Who (532), Survivor (296), CSI (355), Mystery Science Theater 3000 (488), and the NFL channel (708).

Pluto TV also takes things a step further by bundling curated channels under the following categories for easy browsing: Movies, Entertainment, News + Opinions, Reality, Crime, Comedy, Classic TV, Home + DIY, Explore, Sports, Gaming + Anime, Music, En Español, Kids, and Local. Beyond the themed channels, Pluto TV offers a selection of local and cable channels. While the channels offered on Pluto TV vary by region, here's a roundup of channels you'll likely have access to:

Bloomberg Television

Buzzr

Cartoon Network

CBS

CNBC

Comedy Central

Court TV

CNN

Discovery Channel

E! Network

Eleven Sports

Euronews

Fox News

Fox Business

HBO

Hillsong Channel

HLN

IGN

MSNBC

MTV

NASA TV

NBC

Newsmax TV

Nickelodeon

Professional Bull Riders' Ride Pass

Sky News

Stadium

Syfy

TheBlaze

Trinity Broadcasting Network

USA Network

WeatherNation TV

As mentioned above, among the channels offered by Pluto TV is Eleven Sports. However, some events offered on the channel may be replaced with alternative programming due to streaming rights restrictions in your region. Additionally, Pluto TV gives streamers access to a handful of AVOD services, including Nosey, NBC News Now, ABC News Live, Cheddar News, TYT Network, and People TV.

How does Pluto TV compare?

Source: Keegan Prosser / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Keegan Prosser / Android Central)

When comparing Pluto TV to other streaming platforms, there are various things to consider, including price and the type of content offered. Along those lines, NBC's Peacock streaming service, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are probably the best alternatives.

If you're looking for another streaming platform that's both free and offers a wide variety of films and television series, then Peacock is a strong contender. At this time, Peacock offers three subscription tiers, including a free option. However, most live content is restricted to Peacock's Premium and Premium Plus tiers, which cost $4.99 and $9.99 per month, respectively. It's also worth pointing out that live programming is limited to live sports events and WWE pay-per-view events.

Although Sling TV isn't free, the platform offers a good mix of live and on-demand content and two different plans, which start at just $35 per month. Sling Orange features 32 live channels, including ESPN, CNN, BBC America, and AMC. Meanwhile, Sling Blue includes 42 live channels, including some of the channels featured as part of Sling Orange, as well as selections like BET, Bravo, and Cartoon Network. Sling Blue also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. You can also choose to subscribe to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for a combined fee of $50 per month. All three plans are currently offering a 3-day free trial, which gives you a chance to explore the service with no risk involved.

By comparison, YouTube TV usually costs $64.99 per month, but they're currently offering a deal that lets you enjoy 85 broadcast and cable networks — including ESPN, HGTV, BET, and TNT — for a discounted price of $54.99 for the first three months. YouTube TV also has the added benefits of unlimited cloud DVR storage and an impressive lineup of live sports coverage, as well as a variety of premium cable channel add-ons.

How do you sign up for Pluto TV?

At this time, viewers are not required to sign up for an account to stream content on Pluto TV through mobile, streaming devices, and web applications. This means you don't have to submit personal email or credit card information on the Pluto TV website or in the Pluto TV app, and you can start streaming immediately.