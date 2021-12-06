Pluto Tv Live GuideSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Google has teamed up with Pluto TV to give Google TV users access to over 300 free live TV channels.
  • You can access all the free TV channels from the Live tab.
  • The Pluto TV integration will roll out to all Google TV devices in the coming weeks.

Just in time for the holidays, Google has announced that it is joining hands with Pluto TV to bring over 300 free live TV channels to the Google TV platform.

Google says the Pluto integration will be available on Chromecast with Google TV and the best 4K TVs from Sony and TCL in the coming weeks. Once the integration rolls out, you'll be able to see what's on from the Live tab and access free live TV recommendations in the For You tab.

For a limited time, Google TV users can also get six months of Peacock Premium for free, when activating a new Google TV (or other Android TV device) in the U.S. To redeem the offer, head over to the For You or App tab on your device.

Along with free live TV channels, Google TV users can access thousands of popular movies for free with ads from the Movies & Shows tab in the YouTube app. You can download even more free Google TV apps from the "Free movies & TV" row in the Apps tab.

Google TV users also have the option of renting movies and TV shows directly from Google TV. Thanks to the Play Points Loyalty program, users can earn points for every dollar they spend and redeem them later for Play Credits, which can be used to purchase movies, TV shows, books, apps, and games.

