Google TV feature may soon save you time during setup

What you need to know

Google TV Setup app's update code hints at a new feature in the works.

Users can effortlessly log in to their favorite apps when setting up a Google TV device.

It reportedly works by utilizing other devices with apps and logins attached to your Google Account.

Google could be working on a new feature that would make setting up any smart TV easier. Usually, setting up a new smart TV or Android TV could be fun, but going through the process of arranging your favorite apps with different login credentials can sometimes be frustrating. However, Google might soon streamline this process.

A new code found in the recent Google TV setup app update suggests that Google wants to make the process more straightforward than it is now. Folks at 9to5Google have found a new reference in the update hinting that the search giant may use data from your Google Account to automatically log into apps.

"Several apps come with your TV and will be installed during setup: %1$s. Additionally, apps for your subscriptions will also be installed.

App info from devices linked to your Google Account will be used to set up and sign in to these apps on your TV".

This suggests that Google TV would probably utilize another logged-in device to sign in during the TV setup. This method allows the smart TV to copy your favorite app's data from your account details.

Google Assistant typically saves the login credentials of your favorite subscription apps to stay in sync whenever you tune in to a different Google product, like some of the best smart speakers. As the credentials are already synced with the Assistant, the experience across devices can be seamless when using music streaming apps and the like. It further helps show recommendations on what to watch when you log in to an app you're subscribed to.

However, as 9to5Google notes, users need to sign into apps again when using Google TV to gain full access, meaning it'll take more time to dig into your favorite apps and shows.

This new feature hopes to remove the extra step of signing in to all your streaming apps. It's unclear when this will start working for users, but the approach could help make setting up your new smart TV a hassle-free experience.