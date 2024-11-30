Buying the Shield TV Pro? This Android TV streamer is better, and it costs $80 less for Cyber Monday

The current iteration of the Shield TV Pro debuted back in 2019, but it is still one of the best streaming devices available today. I bought three of these streaming boxes over the years, and while they still hold up incredibly well, I wanted something that had AV1 codec, and that led me to Mecool's KM2 Plus Deluxe.



Awkward naming aside, the KM2 Plus Deluxe is the ultimate streaming box. It runs Android TV 11, has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and is powered by an Amlogic S905X4, one of the fastest platforms in this category. It has full access to the Play Store, and you can set up all the streaming services you use — including Netflix. It has Chromecast built-in, and acts as a Cast target if you need to stream content from your phone or any other device.



Best of all, it has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision integration, and if you're like me and have an extensive library of HDR content, this is the streaming device for you. It has the AV1 codec as well, and it does a great job with HDR content in YouTube. And with the Cyber Monday deal, you can get it for just $119, $30 less than its usual selling price and $80 less than the Shield TV Pro.

Mecool KM2 Plus Deluxe: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The KM2 Plus Deluxe showcases the best of Android TV, and it is just as fluid as the Shield TV Pro. It handles HDR and Dolby Vision content really well, and I haven't had any issues in the four months I used it. Lastly, it is a much better value.

✅Recommended if: You need a streaming box that's powerful, and has all the latest codecs. The KM2 Plus Deluxe does a great job with Dolby Vision content, and the interface is among the most fluid I used.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't like the Android TV interface, and you need AI-assisted image upscaling.

The only problem I had with the KM2 Plus Deluxe when I switched to it earlier in the year was lack of Dolby Vision, but that was addressed by a software update. The streaming box doesn't have any issues with HDR or Dolby Vision content in Netflix or YouTube, and the interface is among the most fluid in this category.



You get USB ports on the left, allowing you to easily attach an external drive. The biggest feature missing is the ability to upscale SD videos; this is something the Shield TV Pro does incredibly well, and you just don't get that on any other device. Outside of that, the KM2 Plus Deluxe does everything I need in an Android TV streaming box, and the $119 pricing makes it a value-focused alternative to the Shield TV Pro.