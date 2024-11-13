Prime Video might roll out a very YouTube TV-style multiview experience

What you need to know

A discovery within Prime Video's recent build may indicate Amazon's development of a multiview mode like YouTube TV.

The code suggests users can "set up" their multiview alongside various inabilities regarding rewinding and pausing.

YouTube TV recently rolled out "build a multiview" for users just before the 2024 NFL season, as well as a basic version for mobile.

Amazon could upgrade its Prime Video streaming service with a feature YouTube TV subscribers will recognize.

Per an APK dive by Android Authority, the Prime Video app's latest build holds signs pointing toward a "multiview." Diving into version 3.0.389 showcased strings in the code like "exit_multiview_text." From the discovered code, it seems Amazon plans for a multiview experience that lets users "set up" their ideal content.

Another piece of code seemingly ties the multiview button to mobile — specifically, Android. Moreover, the code highlights multiview's warnings to users about the inability to rewind, pause, or skip ahead.

Other strings reference the "Android_Player" on its own, potentially indicating that Amazon may roll this out for TVs alongside mobile devices. Unfortunately, the publication discovery was cut short as more detailed information was reportedly unavailable. We're still left wondering how many screens or "views" Amazon's version of multiview will contain.

In mid-2023, YouTube TV started a test for a limited number of users that enabled multiview mode for more than sports games. However, using the mode to watch games from the NFL, WNBA, and College Basketball games was what users typically activated multiview for. Earlier this year, YouTube TV pushed a basic version of multiview to mobile devices, beginning with Apple's iPhone. The mode made a few "pre-determined" options available for users to watch on the go.

Users were unable to choose which pieces of content they wanted to view, which was a function TV sets picked up in January. YouTube TV rolled the feature out as "build a multiview." The customization option debuted right in time for March Madness, letting users pick and choose which games they wanted. This custom multiview arrived for NFL Sunday Ticket holders just before the 2024 season kicked off.

YouTube TV lets users design a multiview with up to four screens (four streams) on game day. It remains to be seen if Amazon's version for Prime Video remains similar or more limited. Additionally, the publication highlighted the company's recent 11-year partnership with the NBA and WNBA for games, which might be a strong catalyst behind this multiview venture.