Amazon has knocked 40% OFF this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV, but how long will this deal last?

If it's new TV season in your household, then this Android TV deal might be one worth considering. Amazon is offering a limited-time sale of 40% off the Hisense 65-inch QLED 4K Smart Fire TV, marking $300 in savings. This Amazon Fire TV features a 60Hz refresh rate and 240 motion rate, along a rich QLED display. Fire TV is built in, offering native support for streaming apps like Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, and others.

Hisense 65-Inch 4K Smart QLED Fire TV: $749.99 $449.99 at Amazon This 65-inch Amazon Fire TV is $300 off at Amazon right now, offering a great QLED display at an overall 40% discount. While it only features a 60Hz refresh rate, it also includes Motion Rate 240 technology that's helpful for gaming and fast-paced movies. Plus, users of Alexa and other Fire tech will appreciate this smart TV's ease of use, and its built-in streaming and entertainment apps.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a midrange QLED TV; you want a TV with several different input ports; you like a TV designed with minimal bezel.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a TV that's even more affordable; you'd prefer something other than a Fire TV.

This Hisense 65-inch ULED TV features a built-in Fire TV interface with easy access to Alexa, as well as streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more. QLED technology offers a richer, brighter, and higher-contrast look than some OLED TVs can offer, which is why some say they're becoming the top-tier tech in the industry. This particular TV features four HDMI ports, though since you can access streaming apps directly from the TV itself, this and all Fire TVs kind of negate the need for an extra streaming or cable box.

While some may find a 60Hz refresh rate to be one of the limitations of this TV, the useful Motion 240 feature keeps it looking smooth when gaming or watching fast-paced content. Hisense also switched from Android TV to the Amazon Fire TV OS a couple of years ago, which many Amazon smart home users appreciated.