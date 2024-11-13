Amazon Freevee's days are numbered as Prime Video's ad-supported tier picks up steam

What you need to know

Amazon is set to shut down Freevee as part of efforts to streamline its streaming lineup and make Prime Video the go-to entertainment hub.

Deadline reports that Amazon is moving Freevee’s content straight over to Prime Video. Consequently, non-Prime members will be able to watch new episodes of original series that were once only available on Freevee.

Freevee’s gradual shutdown is set to wrap up in the next few weeks, impacting viewers in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria. After the transition, Freevee’s content will be available on Prime Video’s "Watch for Free" section.

Although Freevee has been a popular free streaming option, rumors of its shutdown started swirling after Prime Video launched its ad-supported tier in January. The move left many wondering what Amazon’s game plan really was.

Regular Freevee users might be bummed by this change, as the platform offers a clean, easy-to-use interface just for free content. It saved you from having to sift through the vast Prime Video library to find what you wanted.

You’ll still be able to access the content, but logging in will be required. It seems Amazon’s plan is to get more people hooked on Prime Video, with free content now mixed in with the paid shows and movies. The entry-level ad-supported tier is priced at $9 a month.

Bringing Freevee into Prime Video might make things a bit trickier for non-subscribers. Having to navigate paid options or deal with subscription prompts could take away from the simple, focused experience that Freevee used to offer on its own.

Launched as IMDb Freedive in 2019 under Amazon's IMDb brand, the platform quickly rebranded to IMDb TV and then became Freevee in 2022.

This news follows months of rumors about Amazon planning to shut down Freevee and roll its content into Prime Video. Amazon had brushed off these claims before, insisting no changes were coming.

Amazon’s choice to shut down Freevee and move its content to Prime Video is probably due to the growing similarities between the two platforms. With the ad-supported tier now in place, Prime Video and Freevee have become much more alike, making the latter’s unique appeal less necessary.