I was admittedly skeptical of SodaStream the first time I saw it. Who needs a contraption to add bubbles to their water? I can just buy soda water at the convenience store, or order La Croix from Amazon.

But then, Black Friday two years ago I decided to buy my own SodaStream machine and my life was forever changed. It's so easy to make delicious bubbly water by just filling a plastic bottle, pushing it against the lever, and keeping it there for a certain amount of time depending on how tickling your want your tongue to be.

So fast forward to this year: we now have the SodaStream Fizzi, the company's new, beautifully-designed manual water pumper.