Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been compared to Metroidvanias for a good reason: it encourages exploration and has tons of hidden areas you'll need to come back to because you won't be able to access them yet in the beginning of the game. You'll notice some of these areas are blocked off by doors that won't open because you need to repair your Scomp Link first. This can be done early on after you have completed the Zeffo temple.

In order to repair BD-1's Scomp Link, you'll first need to have completed the Zeffo temple to unlock Cal's Force Push ability. At the location marked on the map above, you'll find a wall of rocks that can only be destroyed with Force Push. Once you're inside, just follow the path up to the top and you'll come across a bench that can be used to upgrade BD-1. This is then immediately used to progress to the next area.

A repaired Scomp Link allows BD-1 to open otherwise inaccessible doors, open up locked crates, and more. Needless to say, if you want to experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to its fullest, you'll need to give BD-1 some love and make sure you find upgrades for him along your journey. The Scomp Link in particular is story-related, so you can't miss it.