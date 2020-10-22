Earlier this month, we reported on an interesting new VR game known as Star Shaman, the debut game from French studio Ikimasho that's coming to Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR, and Viveport all at the same time. And by the same time, I mean today, October 22. Star Shaman is now available for practically every major VR platform, so no matter where you play you should be able to experience the unique game on offer here.

We're excited to get our hands on Star Shaman, as it looks fantastic, promises to have an incredible soundtrack, and seems to offer a good mix of entertaining gameplay, including roguelite and adventure elements. If we had to choose the best place to play Star Shaman, it would definitely be the Oculus Quest 2, which proved itself to be the VR go-to in our review, for its great price, incredible mix of features, and massively improved performance over the first iteration.

You can now purchase Star Shaman from $20 at Oculus, $20 at Steam, and you can see at Viveport.