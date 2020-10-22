What you need to know
- Star Shaman is a unique VR game, the debut title built by French studio Ikimasho.
- The game has gorgeous visuals, promises an alluring soundtrack, and features roguelite and adventure elements.
- If you're interested, Star Shaman is now available for Oculus Quest / Quest 2, SteamVR, and Viveport.
Earlier this month, we reported on an interesting new VR game known as Star Shaman, the debut game from French studio Ikimasho that's coming to Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR, and Viveport all at the same time. And by the same time, I mean today, October 22. Star Shaman is now available for practically every major VR platform, so no matter where you play you should be able to experience the unique game on offer here.
We're excited to get our hands on Star Shaman, as it looks fantastic, promises to have an incredible soundtrack, and seems to offer a good mix of entertaining gameplay, including roguelite and adventure elements. If we had to choose the best place to play Star Shaman, it would definitely be the Oculus Quest 2, which proved itself to be the VR go-to in our review, for its great price, incredible mix of features, and massively improved performance over the first iteration.
You can now purchase Star Shaman from $20 at Oculus, $20 at Steam, and you can see at Viveport.
Shifting the paradigm of reality
Oculus Quest 2
Ease of a console, power of VR
The Oculus Quest 2 is the latest standalone VR headset from Facebook, and it offers a compelling way to get into VR gaming and apps without all the hassle and expense of a PC. With better graphics, better ergonomics, faster loading, and more immersive games, the Oculus Quest 2 is the VR console you need.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is quickly becoming the standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
Every country and carrier that supports Google RCS
RCS is going to modernize Android's Messaging app, here are all the countries and carriers currently supported.
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering over 150 games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a handful right now support touch controls.
Best Oculus Quest Grips for Beat Saber 2020
Beat Saber is a ton of fun, but what could make it better? Playing with grips that make your VR controllers feel like actual lightsabers, of course! We'll show you which grips are the best for Beat Saber on the Oculus Quest.