What you need to know
- Ubisoft's recently released Riders Republic now has a timed, free trial on Stadia following Hello Engineer and Control.
- Google is rolling out the Explore Feed feature for Stadia web users, allowing players to view and share game captures.
- Stadia Pro subscribers can play Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free this weekend only.
Stadia is adding more free trials of games alongside a social feature coming to those who play on the web and a free play weekend for Stadia Pro subscribers.
Riders Republic, Ubisoft's extreme racing game which launched on Stadia last week, now offers a free, two-hour trial for Stadia players to try out the game before buying. Google allowed games to have free trials beginning last week with 30-minute timed trials of multiplayer construction game Hello Engineer and single-player action game Control Ultimate Edition.
Google also revealed that an Explore Feed will be rolling out to all Stadia users on the "web endpoints" of the platform after it initally launched on mobile last August. The feed allows players to share and view captures or access Share States from games that support it like Doom Eternal, one of the best Stadia games that recently added the Stadia exclusive feature.
Finally, Stadia Pro members can play Ghost Recon Breakpoint at no additional charge this weekend only as part of the Free Play Days promotion. The free weekend starts on Thursday, Nov. 4 and ends on Sunday, Nov. 7. The game received a free update called Operation Motherland earlier this week and adds a new single-player campaign.
