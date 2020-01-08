Sprint has announced that it will be pulling the plug on Virgin Mobile USA next month. The brand was launched in the country as a virtual operator 18 years back.

As reported by Fierce Wireless, Sprint will begin migrating Virgin Mobile customers to its Boost Mobile brand starting early next month. The move is certainly not surprising, as Sprint had cut ties with Walmart as a Virgin Mobile distribution partner.

In a statement sent to Fierce Wireless, a Sprint Spokesperson said: