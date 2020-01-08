What you need to know
- Sprint has confirmed that it is shutting down the Virgin Mobile brand in the U.S.
- Virgin Mobile customers will be migrated over to Boost Mobile.
- The transition is expected to be fairly smooth, since both Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile use the same network.
Sprint has announced that it will be pulling the plug on Virgin Mobile USA next month. The brand was launched in the country as a virtual operator 18 years back.
As reported by Fierce Wireless, Sprint will begin migrating Virgin Mobile customers to its Boost Mobile brand starting early next month. The move is certainly not surprising, as Sprint had cut ties with Walmart as a Virgin Mobile distribution partner.
In a statement sent to Fierce Wireless, a Sprint Spokesperson said:
We regularly examine our plans to ensure that we're offering the best services in line with our customer needs. Beginning on the week of Feb. 2, we will be moving Virgin Mobile customer accounts to our sister brand Boost Mobile - consolidating the brands under one cohesive, efficient and effective prepaid team. In most circumstances, customers can keep their current phone and will receive a comparable or better Boost Mobile service plan with no extra cost.
Both Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile utilize the same network, so the transition will likely be seamless. However, it should be noted that Boost Mobile will not support PayPal accounts or 45/90 day plans. If you use these payment methods, you will have to choose a different one after getting migrated to Boost Mobile next month.
