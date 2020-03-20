If you are one of the millions who already work from home, or one of the now tens of millions compelled to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic, chances are you're going to need to make some improvements to your personal workspace to optimize for comfort and efficiency. Whether you have a dedicated office space in the house or you've managed to carve out a corner of the dining room, guest room, or bedroom, you're going to want to make sure it's as organized and tidy as possible.
- Space between: Homury Wood Dual Monitor Stand
- Hang tight: VIVO Dual LCD Monitor Mount
- Power up: Vaydeer USB 3.0 Monitor Stand
- Stow it all: SimpleHouseware Desk Organizer
- Cubby buddy: Marbrasse Wooden Desk Organizer
- Mini shelf: Hossejoy Wood Adjustable Organizer
- Declutter your drawer: CAXXA 3 Slot Drawer Organizer
- Basket case: Rolodex Deep Desk Organizer
- Drawer decor: Three by Three Seattle Drawer Organizer
- Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dads: AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties
- Avoid entanglement: IKEA SIGNUM Cable Management Grill
- Juice box: APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector
Space between: Homury Wood Dual Monitor StandStaff Pick
I've used a version of this wooden dual monitor stand for over four years now, and I love it. It gets my 27-inch iMac up at just the right height to view from my preferred chair, and it has enough space on the sides, and storage area underneath, to tuck away most of my desk clutter.
Hang tight: VIVO Dual LCD Monitor Mount
When I worked in an office environment, many of my colleagues had this dual monitor mount to lift their screens off the desks. Not only were they able to clear some room to work, but they could position the monitors how they wanted to best view their work or show it to others.
Power up: Vaydeer USB 3.0 Monitor Stand
I just came across this monitor stand recently, and I really, really want one. Not only will it get your monitor up off the desk, but you can conveniently charge all of your gadgets and peripherals without having a massive charging station taking up precious real estate.
Stow it all: SimpleHouseware Desk Organizer
This efficient organizer is perfect for home offices and small spaces — heck you could even put one on your kitchen counter or hall table to organize the mail and coupons. I like that it gives you all the basic storage options (shelves, filing, and drawers) in one simple solution.
Cubby buddy: Marbrasse Wooden Desk Organizer
What I like about this unit is that it has a more warm, homely feel to it than some of the stark wire and plastic home office options we've seen. It has over a dozen little cubbies where you can put pens, phones, or whatever tchotchkes you want to make room for.
Mini shelf: Hossejoy Wood Adjustable Organizer
This mini shelf is sure to bring joy to your desk, whether you use it to store books, knick-knacks, or supplies. It is available in white, black, or a subtle, natural bamboo finish.
Declutter your drawer: CAXXA 3 Slot Drawer Organizer
I've been using two of these in combination with the Homury stand mentioned above for about six or seven months, and what I love about them is that they turn the bottom of the monitor stand into a cubby and drawer system. I can tuck away my phone charging cables and other tech clutter and still easily access them whenever I need to.
Basket case: Rolodex Deep Desk Organizer
I've had one of these in the top drawer of my home office file cabinet for years, and it's held up very well. The black wire mesh looks sharp while still fading into the background, and it serves as a great place to store pens, pencils, and paper clips galore.
Drawer decor: Three by Three Seattle Drawer Organizer
These colorful and modular organizers by Three by Three Seattle are a fantastic find. Not only do they add a pop of interest to every drawer opening, but they can be moved around to accommodate different sizes and spaces.
Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dads: AmazonBasics Reusable Cable Zip Ties
These zip ties have multiple uses well beyond the home office, but they are particularly handy when it comes to corralling your cables. Once you've sorted out the twisted mess, you can group cables together for a cleaner, more organized look.
Avoid entanglement: IKEA SIGNUM Cable Management Grill
Another useful tool for cord organization is this wire grill that attaches underneath your desk. You can run your cables through here to get them mostly up off the floor and closer to your computer, monitor, or printer.
Juice box: APC UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector
It seems like everything these days needs to be plugged in and charged, and most of those items are expensive and hard to repair. Why not protect them with an uninterrupted power supply that can protect your devices and your desktop during a power surge?
Mobile organization: Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart
This cart has 12 drawers of varying sizes, which are perfect for storing everything from letter openers and scissors to sales samples. It has a flat work surface on the top, and it is short enough that it can be stored under many desks.
See-through storage: IRIS USA, Inc. Clear Letter and Legal Size File Box
These are basic, Tupperware-style storage bins, but they have a couple of things going for them. For one, they're clear so you can see what is in them without opening them up, and two, they are stackable.
As seen on the web: Internet's Best Collapsible File Organizer
This brand name reminds me of those "As Seen on TV" displays, but don't be turned off. These are attractive file boxes to tuck away your tax info or personal receipts.
Get shredded: AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Paper Shredder
You may have put off shredding sensitive documents like credit card statements in the past, but now that you're home, you'll have plenty of time to take care of this task. My advice is to keep your papers in a small stack and set aside one day a week to go through and destroy them.
Refuse to look trashy: Artmoon Mesh Wastebasket
I think you're going to want an attractive bin in your home office, particularly if you have an open and visible area under your desk. This is the wastebasket I have had under my desk for the past five years, and it's held up remarkably well.
Be green at home: Umbra Garbino Recycling Bin
Yeah yeah, I know, this is just a basic trashcan with the recycle symbol stenciled on it. I know, but that's not the point. It's important to remember to recycle as much as possible, and if this helps you do that, then so be it.
Clean your office for a refreshing reprieve
Spring is the time of year when the flowers start to bloom, the birds start to sing, and we all collectively groan at just how gross our homes have gotten over the long, cold winter. Now that we're all forced to stay at home, a productive use of our time is to get our home workspaces neat and tidy.
The list above highlights some of the products and tools which my Android Central colleagues and I use to keep our home offices in tip-top shape. My setup include the Homury monitor stand paired with a couple of CAXXA drawer organizers, as well as an APC UPS battery backup and surge protector to keep all of my important AC gizmos charged and safe.
There are so many great options available to help you prepare and organize a home workspace to ride out your self-isolation, from stand up desks to office chairs. We hope that you've found some ideas for inspiration to be productive and de-cluttered!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Looking for an affordable office chair? Look no further.
Since many of us spend a significant portion of our lives seated in front of a computer or client, we should make sure we're as comfortable as possible. Comfort doesn't always come cheap though, so here are some of the best chairs we've found under $100 that should take good care of your back, and your backside.
Working from home just got easier with these great lap desks
Being comfortable is great, but not always easy when you are trying to use a laptop or write on when lounging in your bed or on the couch. Thankfully there are some great lap desks out there to help you both be comfortable and effective at working, gaming, or writing in leisure.
Here are 9 cheap office desks that won't break the bank
Working from home? Whatever your reasons may be, these cheap office desks will ensure you have the best experience possible.