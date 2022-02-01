Spotify "misread the room" by dismissing Canadian singer Neil Young's concerns over misinformation, experts say. They add that mega artists are proving that Spotify is a broadcaster rather than a distributor and the platform needs to be held to "higher standards." On Sunday, Spotify, which is one of the best Android apps, announced it was now adding content advisories before podcasts that discuss COVID-19. The news follows concerns from Young over the spread of virus misinformation through Joe Rogan's podcast. The list of celebrities calling out Spotify now includes Canadian musician Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, the Bruce Springsteen guitarist, among others. More recently, 270 doctors and health professionals also wrote an open letter to Spotify asking it to take action on the podcast and accused the company of spreading misinformation. Spotify's chief executive Daniel Ek wrote in a news post the platform's rules on how it will be now labeling content with an advisory. The rules came after Young had his music removed from Spotify on Wednesday after the streaming service declined to remove episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, which has been criticized for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. "Personally, there are plenty of individuals and views on Spotify that I disagree with strongly," Ek wrote. "It is important to me that we don't take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them." The new advisories on Spotify will now link to a fact-based COVID-19 hub, which is considered to be a "new effort to combat misinformation" on the platform. Why did it take Spotify so long to place COVID-19 advisories?

Carmi Levy, a technology analyst, says that Spotify really didn't need to act because up until now there hasn't been a "flashpoint-like triggering event that would have compelled them to act." He adds that streaming services like Spotify are somewhat different from traditional social media platforms in that the "diversity of content across their networks is far easier to manage." Spotify has to keep up with eight million or so artists, 57,000 of whom account for 90% of the platform's overall streams, he notes, compared to billions of users on platforms like Twitter or Facebook. While consumers, in general, targeted [social media] players like Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to curb misinformation, Spotify was able to hide in the virtual shadows for a bit. The controversy around The Joe Rogan Experience makes it abundantly clear that the misinformation honeymoon for streaming services is over, and Spotify now faces something of a reckoning, as do other players in its competitive space. The misinformation wars have now firmly arrived on the streaming industry's doorstep, — Technology analyst Carmi Levy New York Times' technology columnist Kevin Roose writes that what also differentiates Spotify from platforms like Google's YouTube, Twitter, and Meta's Facebook are ad-supported businesses. "If advertisers disagree with moderation decisions, they can threaten to inflict financial damage by pulling their campaigns," Roose says. "Spotify, by contrast, makes most of its money from subscriptions. So it's unlikely to suffer financially from its handling of Mr. Rogan unless there's a wave of account cancellations. And given how few Netflix subscribers appear to have canceled their subscriptions during last year's dust-up with Mr. Chapelle, Spotify can probably breathe easy on this now." Android Central reached out to Spotify, Google's YouTube Music, and Tidal about content advisories placed before content around COVID-19, but did not get a comment in time for publication. In an email, Apple pointed to the company's list of guidelines for podcasts, but the company did not indicate if content advisories are placed before podcasts. Artists are challenging a key component of the music industry