Spotify announced a new feature on Thursday designed to make your playlists more personal by adding a mix of suggested songs. The streaming service said Enhance aims to put the "perfect song recommendations" in your new or existing list.

Starting today, premium users will start to see the Enhance button at the top of each playlist. Once tapped, the feature will intersperse your playlist with up to 30 song recommendations. Each suggestion will show up after every two tracks.

Of course, you can choose to keep a recommended song in your list forever or give it a hard pass. If you like a particular suggestion, you can tap the plus button next to a title. You can easily opt-out as well by turning off Enhance.

It matches your current song selection with titles that it thinks dovetails into your list. It should be noted that song suggestions are not meant to replace your list's current titles.

It's the latest step by one of the best music streaming services to improve its playlist experience for users. For instance, Spotify recently launched Blend to combine songs in a shared playlist with your friend. Earlier this year, it also added new mixes to the "Made for You" hub based on artists, genres, or decades.

The new feature is rolling out on iOS and the best Android phones across the following countries over the next month:

Spotify says that the feature will roll out to additional countries in the following months and that the feature "will continue to evolve" as it learns more about user habits and interests.