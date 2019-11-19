When I'm shopping for phone cases, I'm always in search of something thin and lightweight. I value having some level of protection for my handset, but I also don't like the great deal of bulk and heft a lot of cases tend to be loaded down with. There are cases like the Spigen Liquid Air that keep a relatively slim profile while still offering military-grade protection, and then you have the Totallee Ultra Thin Case that doesn't feel like a case at all. Sitting in between those two camps is the Spigen Thin Fit. The Thin Fit is in an odd middle-ground, offering just enough coverage for protection against daily wear, while not being quite as thin as some of the other ultra-thin cases on the market. It does a lot right, although I'm not 100% sure who exactly it's for.

Spigen Thin Fit What's hot

Measuring in at just 0.10-inches thick, the Spigen Thin Fit is true to its name. It's not the absolute thinnest case the market has to offer, but it's certainly thin enough for folks that get turned off by other bulky, rugged cases. The Pixel 4's natural slimness is mostly retained, giving you a comfortable in-hand feel that's hard not to love. The Spigen Thin Fit is made out of a scratch-resistant polycarbonate, and it has a soft-touch finish that I adore. It also adds a bit of welcome grip, something I was not expecting.

There's enough protection here to keep the Pixel 4 safe from little dings and scratches it may otherwise pick up, and for a case like this, that's about all you can ask for. There's also a raised bezel over the Pixel 4's rear camera, giving it an extra layer of coverage in the event of a fall. As you've likely noticed by now, the Spigen Thin Fit chooses to omit button covers and instead keep a portion of the Pixel 4's right frame exposed. This means you get the full tactility and responsiveness of the phone's native buttons, and it's something I'm quite fond of. Also, because of the way the case is raised on both ends flanking the buttons, they should be protected just fine. Last but not least, the Spigen Thin Fit is a great choice if you use a magnetic car mount. The inner portion of the case has a slot for a QNMP metal plate that comes with these mounts, meaning you can keep the case on your phone and still use your favorite mount with ease. Spigen Thin Fit What's cold

I already prefaced this a bit in the intro for this review, but my main issue with the Spigen Thin Fit is its awkward placement in the Pixel 4's case landscape. For about the same price, the Spigen Liquid Air makes so much more sense to me. It's also lightweight and slim, but it offers substantially more protection for the phone. It's military-grade rated for drops, the frame covers the entire phone while still retaining clicky buttons, and you get a bezel that's raised more over the Pixel 4's screen compared to the poor display bezel on the Thin Fit. The soft-touch plastic also comes with the downside of picking up fingerprints quite easily, and I really wish Spigen would make the case more visually interesting. The back has no pattern or design to help it stand out, and the color choices don't do much to help, either. Black is available for both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, but only the latter of the two also has the option for a white coat of paint.

At the very least, I would have loved to see an orange color to match the Oh So Orange Pixel 4. At best, Spigen should take a page out of Anccer's book and have blue, green, pink, and all other shades of the rainbow to choose from. Spigen Thin Fit Should you buy it?

The Spigen Thin Fit is not a bad case. It's built well, very thin, and its soft-touch polycarbonate feels wonderful. For the price Spigen's asking, it's a pretty great deal. The bland design and fingerprint-prone back are annoying, but the real shame is that the Thin Fit is simply outclassed by Spigen's other case offerings. 3.5 out of 5 There are likely some people out there that'll be drawn to the overall package this case brings to the table, but I'd recommend considering your other buying options before throwing down your cash.

It's all in the name Spigen Thin Fit The Spigen Thin Fit is true to its name. This is the thinnest Pixel 4 case Spigen offers, adding very minimal bulk to the phone's design. The soft-touch plastic feels great and there's enough coverage for daily wear-and-tear, but with other similarly-priced cases offering substantially more coverage in a similar profile, the Thin Fit becomes a niche purchase that'll likely appeal to small groups of people, rather than the vast majority.

