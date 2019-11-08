I've been a fan of Spigen's phone cases for a while, but last year, I was introduced to the company's Liquid Air case for the first time. I'd come across it countless times on Amazon before, but it wasn't until I reviewed it for the Galaxy S10 that I was able to actually get my hands on it. In that review, I said that the Liquid Air would be "one of the staples as a case I use on a regular basis." Fast forward to now when I'm reviewing the Liquid Air for the Pixel 4, and that sentiment holds true. The Liquid Air is a top-notch case that delivers great design, protection, and price in a sleek package. It's not quite perfect, but it's darn close to getting there.

Spigen Liquid Air What I love

I'm a fan of simple designs when it comes to my phone cases, and as such, the Liquid Air really calls my name. The entire back of the case features a subtle geometric pattern, and it strikes a nice balance of bringing some visual interest to the design without making it overly flashy. The top and bottom edges of the Liquid Air are smooth, but on the left and right sides, you'll find another pattern. This one is a lot more textured, and it adds welcomed grip to the Pixel 4 — making it easier to hold as you use it throughout the day. Should you happen to still drop your phone, the Liquid Air provides more protection than its slim profile would lead you to believe. In addition to using Spigen's tried-and-true Air Cushion Technology that helps to absorb shock during the impact of a fall, the Liquid Air is also equipped with a military-grade durability rating to give you even more peace-of-mind.

I don't like to purposefully abuse my phones, but dropping the Pixel 4 on my desk with the Liquid Air on, it impacts with a satisfying thud and leaves the Pixel 4 completely unharmed. There's also a raised edge over the display to keep your phone safe if you do the unthinkable and drop it face-first on the ground. Despite all of that ruggedness, the Spigen Liquid Air is surprisingly thin and lightweight. It's not the absolute thinnest case I've ever used, but as someone that really doesn't enjoy bulky cases, the Liquid Air is something I'd happily rock on my Pixel 4 day in and day out. And, before I forget, the Liquid Air's buttons are wonderfully clicky. Some cases ship with button covers that offer no haptic or audible feedback at all, but the ones here make a resounding click each time they're pressed. I love it. Spigen Liquid Air What could use some work

There's not a lot I dislike about the Liquid Air, but there are a couple of areas where I think Spigen could improve for the Pixel 5 iteration in 2020. While the sides of the Liquid Air are grippy, the back is anything but. The geometric pattern looks like it would have a nice texture to it, but it honestly feels more slippery than the matte glass on the Pixel 4. A case should make your phone easier to hold onto, not the other way around.

Also, while the Liquid Air's button covers do get points for being clicky, I don't like how hard they need to be pressed. They aren't uncomfortable to use, but they require considerably more force compared to using the Pixel 4 without a case. Spigen Liquid Air Should you buy it?

Your choices for Pixel 4 cases are far from limited. Even in Spigen's lineup alone, you have nine different cases just begging for your attention. The Liquid Air may not look like anything all that special compared to everything else that's out there, but you'd be a fool to ignore it. Design, protection, and price are among the three most important things you should consider when buying a case, and the Spigen Liquid Air for the Pixel 4 delivers on all of them. It has a clean design, military-grade protection, and is very affordable. When you then add on the grippy sides and clicky buttons, it becomes that much sweeter. 4 out of 5 The slippery back is a bit disappointing and I wish Spigen could find a way to make the button covers easier to press, but at the end of the day, the Liquid Air is a trusty case that won't let you down.

