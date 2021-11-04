What you need to know
- Spider-Man was first announced for the PlayStation versions of Marvel's Avengers back before the game launched.
- Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix confirmed that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers on Nov. 30, 2021.
- This update will also bring
There's a whole host of new improvements and events coming to Marvel's Avengers later in November and chief among them is the prime arachnid-themed superhero himself. Though there's still no photos of what he looks like in game (Peter Parker is slacking on his job) Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers on Nov. 30, 2021 as part of a larger update.
As previously announced, Spider-Man is only available on the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, unlike the other heroes that have been added over time like Black Panther. As part of the story, Spider-Man discovers a new threat from AIM's army and teams up with the Avengers to prevent further disaster while also trying to keep his identity hidden.
The update is also bringing some platform-agnostic improvements, such as the new Raid called Discordant Sound. Set after the events of the War for Wakanda expansion, Klaw returns to attempt to destroy Wakanda once and for all. The Power Level cap for the game is also being raised, going from 150 to 175, meaning it'll be time to max out all your heroes again.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook tests free and paid subgroups for more engagement, monetization
Meta has announced new features at its Facebook Communities Summit that will encourage more engagement from users and help admins better manage their groups.
Amazon's latest Alexa update brings a long-requested feature
Amazon has rolled out new features to its Alexa voice assistant, making it easier to take your music with you wherever you go.
Blade & Sorcery Nomad hands-on: This Oculus Quest port is pure magic
Somehow, the developers of Blade & Sorcery have managed to squeeze the entire game — and the U10 Dungeons update — onto the Oculus Quest 2, including with full mod support. How did it turn out? In a word: glorious.
Call of Duty, Skyrim, and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in November
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.