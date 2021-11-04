There's a whole host of new improvements and events coming to Marvel's Avengers later in November and chief among them is the prime arachnid-themed superhero himself. Though there's still no photos of what he looks like in game (Peter Parker is slacking on his job) Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers on Nov. 30, 2021 as part of a larger update.

As previously announced, Spider-Man is only available on the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, unlike the other heroes that have been added over time like Black Panther. As part of the story, Spider-Man discovers a new threat from AIM's army and teams up with the Avengers to prevent further disaster while also trying to keep his identity hidden.

The update is also bringing some platform-agnostic improvements, such as the new Raid called Discordant Sound. Set after the events of the War for Wakanda expansion, Klaw returns to attempt to destroy Wakanda once and for all. The Power Level cap for the game is also being raised, going from 150 to 175, meaning it'll be time to max out all your heroes again.