Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream, and watch South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test rugby online from anywhere.

The hosts felt they were hard done by with a succession of referee calls during the first Test in a match that saw them go down to a 22-17 defeat having led 12-3 at half-time and will be determined to save the series with a win today.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus' outburst on social media criticizing the officials following the first Test has amped up the tension heading into this clash, with the hosts making a number of key changes to their starting line up with Jasper Wiese , Vincent Koch and Marco van Staden all drafter in.

Chris Harris, Conor Murray and Mako Vunipola meanwhile are all set to start for the tourists, with Taulupe Faletau selected on the bench with Hamish Watson left out of the Lions' 23.

It's set to be an absorbing clash with everything on the line for the Springboks. Read on for full details on how to get a South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test: Where and when?

This match is set to take place at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday, July 31.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm SAST local time so that's a 5pm BST start for folks tuning in from the UK and a 12pm ET / 9am PT start for those in the US. For Rugby fans Down Under it's a 2am AEST Sunday morning kick-off.

Watch the Lions Tour online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.