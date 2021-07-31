British & Irish Lions could seal a famous tour victory this evening as they take on the Springboks in Cape Town.
Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream, and watch South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test rugby online from anywhere.
The hosts felt they were hard done by with a succession of referee calls during the first Test in a match that saw them go down to a 22-17 defeat having led 12-3 at half-time and will be determined to save the series with a win today.
Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus' outburst on social media criticizing the officials following the first Test has amped up the tension heading into this clash, with the hosts making a number of key changes to their starting line up with Jasper Wiese , Vincent Koch and Marco van Staden all drafter in.
Chris Harris, Conor Murray and Mako Vunipola meanwhile are all set to start for the tourists, with Taulupe Faletau selected on the bench with Hamish Watson left out of the Lions' 23.
It's set to be an absorbing clash with everything on the line for the Springboks. Read on for full details on how to get a South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test: Where and when?
This match is set to take place at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday, July 31.
Kick-off is scheduled for 6pm SAST local time so that's a 5pm BST start for folks tuning in from the UK and a 12pm ET / 9am PT start for those in the US. For Rugby fans Down Under it's a 2am AEST Sunday morning kick-off.
Watch the Lions Tour online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test live in the UK and Ireland
Broadcast rights for all eight matches of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in the UK and Ireland, including today's game, rest with pay TV network Sky Sports. Kick-off is set for 5pm BST, with the Sky's coverage getting underway at 4pm BST.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
NOW Sports Membership
Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the British & Irish Lions vs South Africa online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34.
Live stream British & Irish Lions v South Africa Second Test live in South Africa
Springboks fans looking to cheer on their team in this tasty-looking match can tune into via subscription service SuperSport. The game starts at 6pm SAST.
Those looking to watch via a mobile device can stream the action via the network's online service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated iOS and Android apps.
How to watch British & Irish Lions v South Africa Second Test online in the US
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa in the USA.
Kick-off for South Africa v British & Irish Lions is at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday morning, with live coverage via NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock.
Peacock offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch South Africa v British & Irish Lions without paying a dime. The service usually costs $4.99 a month for its ad-supported tier or $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alongside every match, the service also gives you access to Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies.
If you find yourself unable to access Peacock's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home.
Live stream South Africa v British & Irish Lions Second Test live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Six Nations clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to streaming service Stan Sports as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
A subscription to Stan will set you back AUS$10 a month, with the Stan Sports add-on costing a further AUS$10 a month. The great news is that the service is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial of the add-on, which if you time it right, should allow you to watch a couple of the Tour matches for nothing. For this match, you'll need to be ready to tune in at 2am AEST on Sunday morning.
