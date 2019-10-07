Xperia 8 rounds out the Fall 2019 lineup for Sony, delivering what looks to be a solid mid-range device, as first reported by Xperia blog. The caveat here is that you'll need to be in Japan to truly enjoy Sony's latest mid-ranger, as it's not planned to officially make an appearance elsewhere.

In a rare move for a mid-range device, Sony has actually given the Xperia 8 an IP65/68 water and dust-resistance rating. That lands it among the more premium-level phones from Sony for those unexpected times when your phone gets wet or dirty.

The display itself is also similar to the more expensive 2019 Xperia lineup, including a cinema-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. At 6-inches and with an FHD+ (2520 x 1080) resolution, you can expect a crisper image than many mid-range displays deliver.

Despite a large screen, the device weighs just 170 grams, making this a much lighter phone than the average phone with a 6-inch or larger display. Just like the Xperia 5 flagship, the Xperia 8 is a very one-handable device. Sony seems to be resurrecting its compact series after several generations of large phones, now offering the same size in a flagship and a mid-range option with the Xperia 5 and 8.