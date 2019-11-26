With all the holidays on the horizon, you're probably going to have quite a few parties and other get-togethers happening. Every good party needs music, if only to interupt your family sharing the exact same stories they've shared for the last 20 years. Grab the Sony SRS-XB32 portable Bluetooth speaker while it's on sale for $98 at Amazon. That sale price is available in black, blue, and gray. The speaker normally sells for $148 and while we have seen a couple of the colors drop in price before, we've never seen a full $50 drop across all available colors. You can also find these speakers going for $99.99 at Best Buy.

Make Some Noise Sony SRS-XB32 Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker Get it in Black, Blue, or Gray. Has extra bass to really blast your favorite music. The IP67 rating makes it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Has a 24-hour battery life and multi-colored flashing lights. Includes a Sony warranty. $98.00 $148.00 $50 off See at Amazon

The SRS-XB32 is a powerful speaker and part of a very successful lineup for Sony. The speaker uses Sony's Extra Bass tech so you can really feel that music in your gut. Plus it will stand out in a crowd thanks to the multi-colored flashing lights that beat with your tunes. The speaker can actually sync up with other speakers, up to 100 of them, and all the music and lights will sync up. Get a real festival feeling with that much music blaring.

There is a USB connection built into the speaker so you can use it to charge your smartphone in a pinch. That's super helpful if you're using the Bluetooth connection with your phone to play music. You can keep listening without worrying about the battery being dead when you pick up your phone at the end of the night. Since the SRS-XB32 has a 24-hour battery life, you'll be able to keep going for a long time even when you're sharing that power.

It has an IP67 rating. That means it's resistant to water, dust, and shock. You'll be able to use this speaker outside or at the gym without worrying about it getting damaged.

