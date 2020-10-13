Sony's Xperia 5 II, which was unveiled last month, is now available to pre-order in the U.S. While Sony isn't bundling a pair of its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds with the phone stateside, it is offering a gaming bundle that includes the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset.

Along with a voucher for the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset, you will also receive a voucher for a 10,000mAh power bank with a USB-C port and 21,600 Call of Duty Mobile points. The Xperia 5 II gaming bundle, which is priced at $950, will begin shipping on December 4. In addition to the official Sony website, you can now pre-order the flagship phone from Amazon and B&H as well.