What you need to know
- Pre-orders for the Sony Xperia 5 II are now live in the U.S.
- Pre-order perks include vouchers for the HyperX Cloud II Gaming headset, a 10,000mAh power bank, and 21,600 Call of Duty: Mobile CP points.
- The phone will begin shipping in the U.S. on December 4.
Sony's Xperia 5 II, which was unveiled last month, is now available to pre-order in the U.S. While Sony isn't bundling a pair of its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds with the phone stateside, it is offering a gaming bundle that includes the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset.
Along with a voucher for the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset, you will also receive a voucher for a 10,000mAh power bank with a USB-C port and 21,600 Call of Duty Mobile points. The Xperia 5 II gaming bundle, which is priced at $950, will begin shipping on December 4. In addition to the official Sony website, you can now pre-order the flagship phone from Amazon and B&H as well.
The Xperia 5 II comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Like the Xperia 1 II, the phone runs on a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 12MP triple-camera setup on the back with continuous burst shooting speeds of up to 20fps and the ability to capture 4K HDR slow-motion videos at 120fps. It also comes with front-facing stereo speakers, IP68 water resistance, a 4000mAh battery with 21W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, it isn't compatible with 5G networks in the U.S.
Sony Xperia 5 II
The Xperia 5 II is among the smallest flagship Android phones that you can currently buy. It has an ultra-tall OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, and a capable 12MP triple-camera setup on the back.
