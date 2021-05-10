What you need to know
- Another leak of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds shows off the charging case.
- The case features a more compact design and will reportedly feature wireless charging.
- The Sony WF-1000XM4 are expected to launch in June.
The next-generation Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked once again, giving a better look at not only the earbuds but also the charging case. The images surfaced from The Walkman Blog which showcase the earbuds and the case at various angles.
The design of the earbuds is unchanged from the previous leak, with a smaller, more compact fit than the previous Sony WF-1000XM3. This would bring it more in line with some of the best wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro while retaining Sony's signature design language.
Not much is known about the specs, but we at least know that the upcoming Sony earbuds are expected to feature a 6-hour battery life, LDAC support, and active noise canceling.
We also get a look at the charging case for the first time. The case's design appears notably smaller than the one for Sony's last flagship earbuds, which was fairly large. It also appears much more rounded on the top sides, doing away with the flat design of the WF-1000XM3 charging case. Meanwhile, the bottom of the case looks much less rounded, which should hopefully help the case stand up independently.
As noted on the bottom of the charging case, the power output for the case is higher than previous models at 5V = 140mA, versus 5V = 120mA on the WF-1000XM3, which could point to faster-charging speeds. It is also likely that the case will feature wireless charging, which would complement the wireless battery share feature on the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 III. The Walkman Blog points out an image from the upcoming flagship that shows a similar-looking case charging from the device.
There's no set release date for the upcoming Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, but the FCC confidentiality filing ends on Jun 9, so it may not be long until the earbuds are unveiled. This would also align with the expected release of Sony's next flagship smartphones slated for "summer 2021." There's also no word yet on expected pricing, but hopefully, they will be priced competitively against competing ANC earbuds.
In the meantime, Sony's currently flagship earbuds are still available at a fairly low price, which is no doubt to prepare for the launch of their successor.
