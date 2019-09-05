What you need to know Sony announced three new wireless headphones at IFA today.

The WI-1000XM2 neckband headphones come with a HD Hybrid Driver System featuring a 9mm dynamic driver and Balanced Armature driver.

Sony's new WF-H800 truly wireless earbuds come in five exciting two-tone color options, while the WH-H910N overband headphones feature Dual Noise Sensor technology. ($370).

The "compact" Xperia 5 wasn't the only impressive new product that Sony introduced today at IFA. It also introduced the WI-1000XM2 wireless neckband earbuds, WF-H800 truly wireless earbuds, and WH-H910N wireless overband headphones. Sony WI-1000XM2 neckband headphones feature the company's proprietary QN1 processor with 32-bit audio signal processing, high quality digital to analogue conversation, and a built-in headphone amplifier. Sony's QN1 chip is also found in the company's excellent WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones as well as the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. Sony says the WI-1000XM2's angled earphone design, Dual Noise Sensor technology, and the Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing function also play an important role in effectively cancelling ambient noise.

Even though the neckband headphones are quite compact in terms of size, they are claimed to deliver premium sound, all thanks to the company's HD Hybrid Driver System. Each of the earbuds include a 9mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature driver to produce deep bass combined with clear highs. The Sony WI-1000XM2 offers up to 10 hours of music playback on a single charge. Thanks to Quick Charging support, you can get 80 minutes of music playback time from just 10 minutes of charging. The neckband headphones include a built-in microphone as well for hands-free calling and supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Sony's new WI-1000XM2 headphones will be available for approximately £300 ($370) starting January 2020.

Sony's new WF-H800 h.ear in 3 truly wireless earbuds come in five two-tone color combinations. Just like the WH-1000XM2, WF-H800 h.ear in 3 earbuds have Sony's DSEE HX digital sound enhancement engine and support both Google Assistant and Alexa. The truly wireless earbuds also come with a tri-hold structure for a secure fit, up to 16 hours of battery life with quick charging support, and 6mm driver units. They are slated to begin shipping in January next year for $349.95.