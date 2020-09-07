Sony announced today a new PSVR Spotlight to highlight news and updates for several previously-announced PSVR games. As part of the announcement, Sony also confirmed that no PS5 news would be included in the updates.

There's also going to be a sale on several PSVR games starting on Wednesday, September 9. Games that will be discounted include but are not limited to:

Arizona Sunshine

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Borderlands 2 VR

Everybody's Golf VR

Farpoint

Firewall Zero Hour

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Superhot VR

Tetris Effect

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

While this isn't going to bring any PS5 news, you should remember that you can use your PSVR on PS5, which means you'll be able to play all your current PSVR games and upcoming supported titles like Hitman 3 on Sony's next-generation console. You'll also be able to use your accessories like the PlayStation Camera on PS5.

The PS5 is still scheduled to release at some point in Holiday 2020. Preorders have not yet opened and the price has not been announced but you can sign up to possibly order directly from Sony.