It's safe to say Sony's having an interesting couple of days. After a strong, compelling PS5 games showcase highlighting some of the top-tier games coming over the next year, preorders unexpectedly went live a day before planned, with disaster ensuing. In addition to this chaos, information on PlayStation Blog revealed that games previously believed to be PS5-only, including Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will also be releasing on PS4.

Going through PR of the games announced before the showcase, it would've been impossible — or downright laughable — to think a PS4 version was also on the way, as there was no such mention on the PlayStation Blog, which referred to them solely as PS5 games. At its absolute best, this is extremely poor communication. At worst, it's intentionally misleading. Announcing a next-gen version of a game months after an initial reveal is hardly uncommon but taking the opposite approach is completely unprecedented.

At its best, it's extremely poor communication. At worst, it's intentionally misleading.

As an example, Insomniac Games, flexing its development muscles and efficiency, announced two different titles at the Future of Gaming event back in June: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both were revealed as PS5 titles, with Insomniac even using similar hashtags to promote the games: #MilesMoralesPS5 and #RatchetPS5. Both were marketed as PS5 games, yet one of them is releasing on PS4.

Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West was the showstopper for the Future of Gaming, yet Guerrilla proceeded to omit any mention of a PS4 version when talking about the game's 2021 release window afterward. Guerrilla had also previously mentioned how limitations of the PS4 caused them to drop features like co-op.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, told GamesIndustry.biz that Sony wasn't interested in Microsoft's cross-generation approach for the first year or so of Xbox Series X games, saying "we have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features."