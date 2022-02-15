Sony is announcing new wireless earbuds, but you won't find active noise cancellation here like you would on the best wireless earbuds. Instead, the company is going all-in on the "work from anywhere" lifestyle with the launch of the Sony Linkbuds.

The first thing you'll notice with the new LinkBuds is the strange circular shape with an obvious hole in the middle. Since that's where the audio is supposed to come out, you wouldn't normally expect there to be a hole on your earbuds, much less where your ear canal is. But Sony says that's the point.

The new LinkBuds are supposed to link your online and offline worlds with little effort. That means you can listen to your music or play AR and mobile games while still being aware of the outside world, without having to fiddle around with passthrough technology to get a conversation started or to ensure you didn't miss an important transit announcement.