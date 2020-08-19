The Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth extra bass headphones are down to $78 on Amazon. This price is a match for the lowest ever for these headphones, and you'd have to go all the way back to February to see them drop this low. The headphones sell for around $128 usually, making this a pretty decent $50 discount. This is a manufacturer's discount. That means you'll be able to find these savings across several retailers in addition to Amazon, like Best Buy, B&H, and others.

Turn up the Bass Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth extra bass headphones These headphones last up to 30 hours on a single charge of the battery. They have an on-ear design with swiveling ear cups so you can find the perfect position. The built-in mic lets you take calls, and you can access Amazon Alexa. Includes NFC. $78.00 $128.00 $50 off See at Amazon

The WH-XB700 headphones might not be Sony's most advanced headset, but they will not disappoint. They still have powerful sound for one thing, and they use Sony's Extra Bass technology to really get your chest thumping at those low frequencies. You can even adjust the sound using Sony's Connect App to optimize the performance.

Plus, they're designed to be comfortable. The on-ear design and the swiveling ear cups let you adjust the headset to your satisfaction, giving you a perfect fit every time.

The built-in mic on the headphones let you take phone calls wirelessly. You can use the headphones' on-ear controls so you don't even need to lift your phone or give up control of whatever you're doing. You can also use those controls to access the smartphone's voice assistant. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can easily get music or other information right in your ears.

The Bluetooth and NFC pairing make it really easy to connect to these headphones, too. They'll just connect automatically after the first time.

One of the highlights of these headphones is the battery. Even with Bluetooth, they can survive for up to 30 hours. That's a lot of playback time. They charge via USB-C and even come with a USB-C cable, which means there's a fast charge component in there as well. Charge for 10 minutes and get 90 minutes of playback. Perfect for the days you forget to plug it in.