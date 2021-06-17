Much like Microsoft's Xbox Insider Program and PS4 beta testing, Sony has announced the first PS5 system software beta program that allows players to sign up for a chance to test upcoming features before they hit the public.

We're calling on all eligible players to help our teams continue to enhance the PlayStation 5 console experience. By signing up to take part in upcoming system software beta programs, you could be among the first to put new features to the test and provide essential feedback that will help guide their development.

You can sign up register on PlayStation's website right now. Anyone wishing to participate will need to meet the following criteria, per Sony:

You must be aged 18 years or older

You must be located in one of the following regions or countries: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany

You must have a valid PSN account in good standing with a current email address

You must submit complete and accurate feedback to Sony Interactive Entertainment about your use of the beta software in the manner and format requested by SIE

If you haven't managed to buy a PS5 yet, this program won't apply to you. For everyone else, be aware that you're testing unfinished features and you may encounter bugs along the way. The PS4 received a couple of firmware updates over its lifetime that bricked the system accidentally, so it's not uncommon for there to be unintended consequences.

Sony notes that after the beta begins you'll be able to restore your console to the latest official release version before the beta ends. Those who register once will automatically be added to a potential participant pool for future PS5 system software betas.

In a previous system update, USB extended storage was added along with, cross-generation Share Play, an improved Game Base, and other UI enhancements and social features. Sony is looking to add internal SSD support very soon so that players can upgrade their storage and play their PS5 games with ease.