Today, Sony revealed a PS5 Games Showcase coming on September 16 at 1:00 p.m. PT. This showcase will be around 40 minutes long and is focused on games coming to the PS5 at launch, as well as in the months after launch. The event will be composed of both third-party games and first-party titles from Sony Worldwide Studios.
There's no indication that pricing or preorder details will be announced, though it's certainly possible. With Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Deathloop delayed, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall are some of the major remaining known launch titles.
We'll have to see what games are announced for launch and which titles are slipping into the months beyond. Many games, such as the Demon's Souls PS5 remake, don't currently have release windows. The PS5 is set to release in Holiday 2020.
