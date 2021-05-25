What you need to know
- A patent filing suggests Sonos is preparing to launch a pair of wireless earbuds.
- The Sonos earbuds would feature a fairly unique design and charging methods.
- There's no indication on when or if they will announce the near earbuds.
Sonos is reportedly working on a pair of wireless earbuds, according to a patent spotted by Zatz Not Funny. The earbuds appear to feature a very flat and angular design, not too far off from the Sony WF-1000XM3, and there's also a unique case that will house the earbuds on either side instead of right next to each other. But the real story is apparently how Sonos wants these buds will charge.
The patents aren't exactly easy to discern, but one case could feature some type of removable battery plate that would attach to each earbud from the looks of it. This could provide the earbuds with more juice if they're in use and you don't have time to put them through a charge cycle.
This has the potential to one-up even the best wireless earbuds, which are usually charged by being placed in a case, rendering them unusable for a period of time. Even if wireless charging is present, like on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, it usually only refers to the case and not the buds themselves.
Sonos has been working on shrinking its products, which can be seen in devices like the recently launched Sonos Roam. Since 2019, the company has been rumored to be working on a pair of wireless over-ear headphones, although nothing has come to fruition. That said, the headphones are also hinted at in the patent filing.
The filing shows off a few potential case designs and charging methods. While it doesn't necessarily indicate that the company plans to launch earbuds any time soon, the Sonos Roam was also spotted in patent filings not long before becoming official. Although with Sony reportedly preparing to launch the WF-1000XM4, Sonos could have quite the challenge on its hands.
Small size, big sound
Sonos Roam
Sonos goes portable
The Sonos Roam portable speaker takes the company's best audio chops and puts them into a small package that's easy to roam around with. It features a solid build, IP67 water and dust resistance, and connects to your favorite smart assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.
