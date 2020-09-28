Sonos Disney MandalorianSource: Sonos

  • Sonos and Disney have joined forces to bring cinema-quality sound home for the second season of The Mandalorian.
  • Sonos will be offering six months of Disney+ to customers who purchase its Arc or Beam soundbar next month.
  • The highly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30.

Sonos has joined hands with Disney to celebrate the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian. To encourage fans to experience cinema-quality sound with Sonos, the company has announced that it will be offering six months of Disney+ subscription with the purchase of Arc or Beam soundbars.

To be eligible for the offer, however, you will have to purchase a Sonos Arc or Beam from sonos.com from October 1-31, 2020. It is also worth noting that the offer is only open to new Disney+ subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Pete Pedersen, VP of Marketing at Sonos, said in a statement:

As we spend more time at home, our living rooms have become the hub of entertainment for album releases, season premieres, and straight-to-streaming blockbuster debuts. Our goal is a to make it easy to enjoy all of your favorite music and streaming video content in better sound with Sonos. We are working with Disney to give fans an even more immersive experience for one of the best sounding shows streaming today.

Things That StuckSource: Sonos

Along with the new promo, Sonos has announced that the series' composer Ludwig Göransson will launch a personally curated station on Sonos Radio, called Things That Stuck. The station will be available to stream on Sonos Radio in the Sonos app from October 30.

Sonos Arc

With Dolby Atmos support and impressive sound quality, the Sonos Arc is among the best soundbars that you can find in its price range. It also comes with Amazon Alexa built right in, so you can do things like play music and set alarms hands-free.

