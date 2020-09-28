Sonos has joined hands with Disney to celebrate the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian. To encourage fans to experience cinema-quality sound with Sonos, the company has announced that it will be offering six months of Disney+ subscription with the purchase of Arc or Beam soundbars.

To be eligible for the offer, however, you will have to purchase a Sonos Arc or Beam from sonos.com from October 1-31, 2020. It is also worth noting that the offer is only open to new Disney+ subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.