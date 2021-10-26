Someone strapped a Pixel 6 Pro to a drone and the results are incredible

Most of us would be content with a solid camera upgrade, but OriginaldoBo on Twitter decided his hands weren't a good enough test for Google's best camera ever. So, instead of just walking around to test the new stabilization features, he attached his Google Pixel 6 Pro to a drone and flew it around.

Despite being a fairly weighty phone, the Pixel 6 Pro passed the test with flying colors and, per OriginaldoBo's own Tweet, the Pixel 6 Pro seems to have done a better job than his GoPro in several areas.

Pixel 6 Pro has better dynamic range and stabilisation than my GoPro lol #teampixel #giftfromgoogle pic.twitter.com/craXHSD72N — OriginaldoBo (@OriginaldoBo) October 26, 2021

In the short video, you can see the drone racing around at a pretty decent clip and, even though the drone was bobbing left and right, the Pixel 6 Pro delivered perfectly stabilized video with some seriously gorgeous colors and dynamic range. That lines up with what we found in our Pixel 6 Pro review and is one of the many reasons it's one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now.

OriginaldoBo was able to secure the Pixel 6 Pro to his drone via a standard-looking smartphone tripod mount, although it's worth noting that most drones probably wouldn't have a perfect tripod mounting point situated at the top.

It's probably also worth noting that grabbing a Pixel 6 Pro case would be smart if you were to try going this route yourself, as the phone is made entirely of glass and probably wouldn't take a fall from those heights too gracefully.