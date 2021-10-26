Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Taking flight

Someone strapped a Pixel 6 Pro to a drone and the results are incredible

Apparently, it's better at this than a GoPro.
Nicholas Sutrich

Google Pixel 6 Pro DroneSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • One Twitter user attached his Pixel 6 Pro to his drone and flew it around for some extra testing.
  • The results showed that Google's best camera ever doubles as an excellent action cam, delivering quality visuals and impressive stabilization.
  • If you're going to try this yourself, you might want to drop a case on it before attempting the feat.

Most of us would be content with a solid camera upgrade, but OriginaldoBo on Twitter decided his hands weren't a good enough test for Google's best camera ever. So, instead of just walking around to test the new stabilization features, he attached his Google Pixel 6 Pro to a drone and flew it around.

Despite being a fairly weighty phone, the Pixel 6 Pro passed the test with flying colors and, per OriginaldoBo's own Tweet, the Pixel 6 Pro seems to have done a better job than his GoPro in several areas.

In the short video, you can see the drone racing around at a pretty decent clip and, even though the drone was bobbing left and right, the Pixel 6 Pro delivered perfectly stabilized video with some seriously gorgeous colors and dynamic range. That lines up with what we found in our Pixel 6 Pro review and is one of the many reasons it's one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

OriginaldoBo was able to secure the Pixel 6 Pro to his drone via a standard-looking smartphone tripod mount, although it's worth noting that most drones probably wouldn't have a perfect tripod mounting point situated at the top.

It's probably also worth noting that grabbing a Pixel 6 Pro case would be smart if you were to try going this route yourself, as the phone is made entirely of glass and probably wouldn't take a fall from those heights too gracefully.

Flying high

Google Pixel 6 Pro Cloudy White Render

Google Pixel 6 Pro

It can capture anything.

Google's Pixel 6 Pro has the best camera you'll find on any smartphone, capturing things you never knew were possible from a smartphone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Coros Pace 2 review: A Garmin Forerunner rival that never quits
It keeps going and going

Coros Pace 2 review: A Garmin Forerunner rival that never quits

When it comes to picking a fitness smartwatch for serious athletes, it's typically Garmin first and everyone else second. But the Coros Pace 2 has emerged as a legitimate competitor against Garmin's entry-level Forerunner watches. It has an insanely long battery life, a lightweight design, and useful metrics without a subscription.

Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
Bump It

Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases

The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best Pixel 6 cases to protect your new phone!