This smart vacuum cleans hard floors and carpets for you, and all you have to do is schedule when you'd like it to start using an app on your phone.

This is just one of many Black Friday deals that's now live! Even more Roomba deals and vacuum cleaner deals are now available, too.

The Roomba 675 works with Alexa and is great at tackling pet hair, carpets, and hard floors. It's even able to recharge itself when the battery is low on power and lets you control when it cleans using an app on your phone.

The Roomba 675 is a great little robot vacuum. It has a 0.6 liter capacity for collecting all the dirt and hair and stuff on your floors. The robot vac uses a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and then suctions the dirt up. It can work on hard floors and carpets and transition between them. The multi-surface brushes work together, and the auto adjusting cleaning head moves up and down in height to clean whatever surface its on.

The sensors include a Patented Dirt Detector, which helps the Roomba detect where there are larger concentrations of dirt. That makes this a good choice for high-traffic areas in the home like the kitchen or living room. It can focus on those areas and really work harder to get them as clean as possible. It even has an edge-sweeping brush that works at an angle to sweep dirt and debris out of corners and away from edges.

Other sensors help it to navigate around objects and even go under them. It won't get stuck on legs or in corners, and it is a lot less likely to fall of ledges or stairs.

Use the iRobot Home app to control the robot, add schedules, and more. You can also control it using your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The 90-minute battery lasts long enough for the Roomba to get the job done, but if it doesn't then it is also smart enough to return to its docking station, recharge, and set out to finish the job.