Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 at the end of last year, and it is following up the chipset with a new launch in the 800 series, the Snapdragon 870. We don't usually get two new chipsets in the same series, but it's clear that Qualcomm is switching up its strategy for 2021.

With the Snapdragon 888 ending up in the best Android phones in 2021, the Snapdragon 870 is likely to be positioned as the ideal platform for value flagships. That line of thought bears out when we look at the manufacturers that will launch phones powered by the Snapdragon 870: Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

The Snapdragon 870 is identical to the 865+ — and it has a lot to offer in 2021.

As for the chipset itself, it is nearly identical to the Snapdragon 865+, which debuted back in July 2020. Qualcomm is effectively taking a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 865+ — a variant with higher clocks — and rebadging it as the Snapdragon 870. Qualcomm's internal naming convention confirms this: the regular Snapdragon 865 has the codename SM8250, with the Snapdragon 865+ dubbed SM8250-AB. The Snapdragon 870 has the codename SM8250-AC, suggesting that it is a derivative of the Snapdragon 865+.

Why is Qualcomm doing this? The Snapdragon 865+ didn't really gain much momentum with device vendors last year, with the OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T series sticking with the regular Snapdragon 865. So for 2021, Qualcomm is changing the name and positioning the Snapdragon 870 as a more affordable version of the Snapdragon 888.

So let's take a look at what you're getting with the Snapdragon 870 and how it differs to the Snapdragon 888.