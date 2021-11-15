Black Friday is a time for miracle-level Chromebook deals for every price level, and there's nothing sweeter than seeing a Premium Chromebook down to a budget Chromebook price. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is down to $279 from $529, almost half off and an absolute steal considering the screen quality, solid build, and the seven years of Chrome OS updates ahead of it.

Since launching last summer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 sits at the number two spot in Best Chromebooks as an upgrade pick and the best premium Chromebook. The best overall Lenovo Flex 5's lower price tag helps it appeal to the masses that won't pay $500 or $700 for a Chromebook no matter what, but this deal at Best Buy puts the Spin 713 well under the Flex 5's price point while sports a much better screen, a beefier processor, and more ports.

If you want to try out a Chromebook but are turned off by lackluster screens or cheap build quality, this is your chance to buy a high-end Chromebook for a low-end price. Best buy's been dropping this configuration to $329 for a day or two randomly over the last month or so, but this is its first drop to $279, and I expect it to sell out quickly.

Remember that Pixelbook Go deal that brought it to $200 and sold out in milliseconds last year? Yeah, this deal is better, so go buy it now before it vanishes and thank me when you've fallen in love with its screen by Thanksgiving.

Save $250 on the premium Acer Chromebook Spin 713