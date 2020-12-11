We saw a bunch of great offers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday including some stellar VPN deals, though FastestVPN is giving you one more chance to save right now. For a little while now it has been offering lifetime VPN access for just $20, though you can currently drop that price down to only $16.60 when you use code SPECIAL2020 during checkout. That code is only valid for a short amount of time, so go ahead and use it if you haven't signed up already.

In terms of regular pricing, FastestVPN goes for $10 per month, though its prices fall considerably if you commit to a 3-year or 5-year plan. That being said, none of FastestVPN's other offers come anywhere close to this holiday special. The company offers a 15-day money-back guarantee in case you don't like it but at this price, there is very little risk with trying it out.

As you likely know, VPNs are pretty useful tools, especially these days. Not only do they afford you some extra privacy but they also allow you to access content that would otherwise be restricted in your location.

When looking for a VPN service to try out, there's a lot to consider byt FastestVPN checks a lot of boxes. Its VPN service offers a network of over 350 servers in 40 countries worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 15 devices, which is more than most other providers. FastestVPN uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

If you often use public Wi-Fi (like at the coffee shop or airport) or regularly shop and bank online, you could benefit from a VPN. Using a VPN cloaks your internet activity in anonymity and stops you from being tracked across the web or having your traffic intercepted. They are also great if you want to access content that is blocked in your region or if you're on vacation abroad and want to watch content from back home.

It's well worth snagging a lifetime subscription at this discounted price while you can. At under $17 with the above coupon, it's kind of a no-brainer. That money-back guarantee also allows you to try it out in the real world for a while before deciding whether to stick with it.

