For a fashionable smartwatch with plenty of key features, you'll love the Fossil Gen 5. It offers GPS, heart-rate monitoring, mobile payments, Google Assistant, and so much more.

As you start looking around for an affordable smartwatch on Cyber Monday , you'll be met with a plethora of choices, including the always-fashionable Fossil Gen 5 . You'll save nearly 40%, which is impressive for one of the most popular names in the wearable world. These Wear OS smartwatches are packed with features that help you navigate daily life while also tracking your health and fitness. We expect to see many more Cyber Monday smartwatch deals rolling out, but this one won't last!

Choosing a smartwatch requires some thought. You want to make sure you're buying a device that has all of the features you need, after all. Luckily, the Fossil Gen 5 offers a great combination of a fashionable design and tons of useful features. At this low price, you're getting an excellent value.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch has a gorgeous AMOLED always-on display. The 44 mm stainless steel case is sleek and fancy. This watch is compatible with 22 mm interchangeable bands, so you can change up the look of your watch whenever you feel like it. Generally speaking, the battery will last for a day or so. There are also various battery modes to help you extend the battery life between charges.

When it comes to features, you'll have all of the essentials. The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch offers built-in GPS, activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, mobile payments, Google Assistant, and much more. You'll also enjoy improved performance thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 1 GB RAM / 8 GB storage. You can even take Bluetooth calls on your wrist with the convenient built-in mic and speaker.

If you're looking to score big smartwatch savings, be sure to check out this Fossil Gen 5 Cyber Monday deal while it lasts. There will be plenty more deals to choose from, so you'll want to follow along with all of our Cyber Monday deals!