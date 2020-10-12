Smartphones with 100W wireless charging could become a reality next year

In August this year, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 10 Ultra, the first world's first phone to support 120W fast wired charging. The phone utilizes Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 tech, which enables the phone's 4500mAh battery to be fully charged in just 23 minutes. According to a new leak, quite a few Android OEMs are now working on 100W wireless charging solutions (via Android Authority).

Well, I watched the progress of the plans of several manufacturers' laboratories. The target power of wireless fast charging for new phones next year is one hundred watts. — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) October 12, 2020

If leaker Digital Chat Station is to be believed, several smartphone makers are planning to launch new phones with 100W wireless charging next year. Even though the leaker hasn't provided any additional information, it is highly likely that companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, and OPPO will be among the first to roll out phones with 100W wireless charging.

The fastest wireless charging phone currently is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which supports 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi claims its 50W wireless charging solution allows the phone to be fully charged in just 40 minutes. OPPO's Reno Ace 2 and Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which are more widely available than the Mi 10 Ultra, support 40W wireless charging speeds.

While it remains to be seen if phones with 100W wireless charging will indeed be a thing in 2021, we can expect 100W+ wired fast charging to become more common on Android flagship phones next year.