You're probably spending much more time at home than usual right now so it might be the exact right time to upgrade your smart home gear. This deal on the Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System at Newegg drops it to just $109.99, a new low for the 1-camera kit, making today the day to add some smart home security to your setup. All you have to do to get the deal is enter code EMCDEED29 during checkout and you'll see the price fall by $150.

Secure these savings Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Weatherproofing means it is suitable for use indoors or out and its battery lasts 365-days per charge. Enter the below code at checkout. $109.99 $259.99 $150 off See at Newegg With coupon: EMCDEED29

For those looking for a home security system with cameras that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, look no further than the eufyCam E. This wireless security system features an IP65 weatherproof-rated camera that can run for a full 365 days on a single charge, and up to three years in Standby Mode. It records in 1080p too and lets you watch live footage using an app on your phone. With the single add-on camera priced at $180, this isn't exactly an inexpensive system to get into, but today's deal is the most affordable entry point to it in history. Plus, there are regular deals on the add-on cams if you keep your eyes peeled.

Where you really stand to save a bunch is on monthly fees. Unlike a lot of smart camera systems, there are no monthly fees to worry about to use the Eufy cameras and the EufySecurity app, though you do have the option of purchasing cloud storage to save recordings. Alternatively, a 16GB microSD card is included with today's purchase which can store up to a year of recordings on its own. Eufy also includes a magnetic indoor mount and secure outdoor mount with the one-cam kit.

Have an Amazon Alexa device with a screen? You can even view the camera's live video feed right on devices like the Echo Show 8.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.