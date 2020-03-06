With this offer you get access to the Blue + Orange plan (which offers all the channels that Sling has) and all of the non-premium extras at no cost. If you happen to enjoy the service and want to continue beyond the free trial, Sling offers three different packages. Pricing for them starts at $30 per month. The best value is the combined Orange + Blue plan that the trial is for, which runs $45 per month and gives you all of the channels. There's a lot to like about Sling TV , which is currently the third most popular streaming service in the U.S.

A few years ago you were able to get a free trial of any streaming service that you wanted, but that's changed more recently and most of them no longer offer trials. Sling TV is one of those that removed the option, but for a limited time it is offering customers (both new and former) a free trial that runs through March 15. This trial is a little different than some of the others, because it doesn't matter whether you sign up today or on March 14, the free period ends on March 15 either way. In addition, Sling is offering customers a $20 discount for anyone who prepays for four months of service.

With the free trial period, you'll have access to some really great content on Sling including the State Primaries on March 10, SEC Conference Tournament, Big 12 Conference Tournament, the ACC Conference Tournament, and event Selection Sunday. Of course, you can also watch anything else that's available on ESPN, Comedy Central, E!, HGTV, A&E, and much more. There's no shortage of great stuff to watch during your free time for the next few days.

Sling TV also has a few other offers for those who wish to just sign up for the service. New customers can get $10 off their first month of service to any of the three plan options, and if you prepay for 2 months you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick or indoor HD antenna with your subscription. If you want to take things a little further, you can prepay for three months and get an AirTV 2 and an HD Antenna for just $49. This allows you to utilize the antenna to tune into local news channels and have them feed right into the Sling app on your TV.

