A lot can change in two years, and that's certainly the case with Skagen's line of Falster smartwatches. To say that there have been some significant improvements would be an understatement. This is especially true when you compare the first Skagen Falster to the new third edition. If you happen to still be rocking the original and you're considering an upgrade, now is the time to do it. You'll pay for it, but it'll be worth it.

The original Falster is still a fashionable accessory that's fun to look at it, but that's about as far as it goes in terms of accomplishments. It's lacking GPS, a heart rate sensor, and NFC payments. The buggy performance was the biggest complaint of all — and rightfully so. Two years later, we have the Skagen Falster 3. This genius smartwatch has managed to fix all of those issues and tossed in some extras.

An entirely new watch

While the Skagen Falster design has consistently maintained the same minimalist look, there have been some subtle changes over the years. For instance, there was a collective frustration at the omission of a rotating crown with the original model. Now, you'll get an ultra-smooth rotating crown that's complemented by two side buttons that can be easily customized to launch your favorite app.

Most people will be happy to know that the Skagen Falster 3 has a 42 mm stainless steel case, much like the original. The 20 mm bands are interchangeable and they're now available in multiple colors and materials, including blue silicone mesh, gunmetal steel mesh, and two-tone brown leather. This is a refreshing change from the original Falster band options, which included leather, silicone, and stainless steel mesh.

Skagen Falster 3 Skagen Falster Case size 42 mm 42 mm Sensors Heart rate, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, gyroscope Accelerometer ambient light, gyroscope Connectivity Bluetooth® Smart Enabled / 4.2 Low Energy Bluetooth 4.1 LE Water Resistance 3 ATM IP67, 1ATM Battery life 1 day and new smart modes 1 day Onboard GPS ✔️ ❌ NFC payments ✔️ ❌ Built-in speaker ✔️ ❌ Snapdragon Wear 3100 ✔️ ❌

As you can see, every mark that the original Falster missed was graciously fulfilled by the new Falster 3. We're not just referring to a more modern design and the addition of a rotating crown either. Your fitness tracking experience is going to be exponentially better thanks to the addition of a heart rate sensor and onboard GPS. Not to mention that the water-resistance rating has improved to 3 ATM.

In addition to improved fitness tracking features, you can also expect an all-around smarter experience with the Skagen Falster 3. Google Assistant is always nice to have, but it's a bummer when there's no speaker and you're forced to read your smartwatch screen. Well, that problem is solved with this new release, too. A built-in speaker also means you'll be able to hear music, notification sounds, and phone calls on your wrist without the need for Bluetooth headphones. You also get Google Pay!

You have to admit that these are some pretty sweet upgrades so far and there's still more to cover. The original Skagen Falster failed miserably with battery life and performance. This can really put a damper on the overall experience. Luckily, the Falster 3 comes with rapid charging so that your watch can reach an 80% charge in 50 minutes.

Fortunately, you'll also have new smart battery modes. The daily mode enables certain features, like the always-on display. The extended mode can last for several days on a single charge while you still enjoy main features such as notifications and heart rate tracking. The custom mode allows you to turn sensors on and off as you'd like. Finally, there's the time-only mode, which is pretty self-explanatory.

Perhaps the most important improvement is the long-awaited addition of Snapdragon Wear 3100. Along with the latest processor, you'll also have 1GB of memory and 8GB of storage. This is a much-needed bump from the original Falster's 512MB of RAM and 4GB storage. Needless to say, you'll have much smoother performance thanks to these key upgrades.

Final thoughts

The answer is simple. If you're holding out for a truly genius wearable that's going to, well, serve its purpose as a smartwatch, it's hard not to love the Skagen Falster 3. It's come a long way from the original Falster. You can now look forward to a complete smartwatch experience with GPS, heart-rate monitoring, Google Pay, and better performance. This is a fine piece of tech with a thoughtful design to go with it. It's the clear choice for those who want a smartwatch that can do it all.

While the original Falster might be missing some important traits, it's still a gorgeous wearable that fashion enthusiasts will appreciate. You can get it a much lower price point now, too. This is a great watch for those who are just getting into wearables and don't want to spend too much at first. Don't expect much and you won't be disappointed.

