Best answer: It depends on what you're willing to spend. While the Revolution Smart Toaster is amazing, it carries a pretty high price tag. You can get a very similar feature package with the four Slice Countdown Metal Toaster by Cuisinart, at less than a third of the price.

Get in on the ground floor of a new category of smart appliances

There's not a doubt in my mind about this being the best smart toaster on the market today and would make an excellent addition to any smart kitchen. Not only is it the best, but it is also the only smart toaster available and the first of its kind. But do we really need all this power? There is no denying that this is an amazing product with some really cool features, but the price tag definitely reflects that.

Revolution Cooking took everything your old toaster was, threw it out the window, and gave every little thing an upgrade, including the crumb tray. The big draw is the user-friendly touch screen display. It has no dials and no push-down levers. After inserting your bread into the slots, you simply select the type of food you're toasting from the pictures provided and then whether it is fresh, frozen, or needs a reheat. Then, you just touch your desired bread darkness, hit start, and let the toaster do its thing. When not in use, it will simply display the date and time in either analog or digital, your choice.

Hot commodity or just burnt toast

No one will say this toaster isn't amazing but is the number of extras it offers worth the $300 price tag? It doesn't really offer anything new outside of making sure you don't burn your toast anymore or ensuring those frozen waffles are actually cooked all the way through.

As much as I love the fact that it will tell you when it's time to clean the crumb tray, life has trained me to check those every time I clean my kitchen. While it is really cool and helpful, it's not really something that will have me running to the store to pick one up.

Easier on the wallet, all the features